Economy

19:05 02.05.2024

Shareholders of Interpipe Nyzhniodniprovsky Pipe Rolling Plant updates composition of supervisory board, re-elected four members for new term, incl its head

1 min read

Shareholders of PJSC Interpipe Nyzhniodniprovsky Pipe Rolling Plant (Dnipro) at the general meeting renewed the composition of the supervisory board, re-electing its chairman for a new term.

According to the company's official statement in the information disclosure system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, personnel changes were made at a meeting held on April 25, 2024, the minutes of which were drawn up on May 2.

At the same time, it is clarified that the meeting re-elected for a new term, for three years, members of the supervisory board Oleksandr Harkavy, Director of Interpipe-Ukraine LLC Denys Morozov, Heorhiy Tripolsky and Ihor Yurchenko (both as independent directors), and also elected the head of the claims department of the legal affairs department of Interpipe-Ukraine LLC, Roman Hilburd.

At a meeting of the Supervisory Board on May 2, Harkavy was re-elected as its chairman.

Interpipe produces straight-seam welded pipes with a diameter from 152 to 530 mm. Its production capacity exceeds 850,000 tonnes.

#plant #personnel

