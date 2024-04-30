Economy

20:59 30.04.2024

Metinvest offers to buy back part of its senior notes due in 2025 and 2026 worth up to $70 mln

3 min read
Metinvest offers to buy back part of its senior notes due in 2025 and 2026 worth up to $70 mln

The mining and metallurgical group Metinvest has announced a tender to buy back part of its Senior Notes due in 2025 and 2026 for up to $70 million.

As stated in an exchange report of the holding company Metinvest B.V., the Senior Notes maturing in 2025 will be repurchased at 85-92% of par value, depending on the auction results, the nominal value of the 2026 bonds is undefined and will depend on the auction results.

The bonds are being bought for cash.

The offer is valid from April 29, 2024, and expires at 16:00 London time on May 8 of this year. Senior Notes maturing on June 17, 2025, were issued for EUR 300 million with a coupon of 5.625%, and Senior Notes maturing on April 23, 2026, were issued for $505 million with a coupon of 8.5%.

"The rationale for the offers is to utilise the group's liquidity outside of Ukraine to proactively manage the company's debt burden, smooth cash outflows for debt service, improve the group's overall debt sustainability, as well as to lower liquidity pressures for the upcoming maturities of the 2025 Notes and the 2026 Notes, given the ongoing turbulent operating environment for the Group," the group said in the tender notice.

The ongoing war in Ukraine, coupled with volatile prices on the group's products present unprecedented challenges to the operations of the company and its subsidiaries.

Furthermore, although as at 31 December 2023 the company and its subsidiaries outside Ukraine had sufficient cash balances to meet the company's scheduled interest payment obligations in the near term, there are certain limitations on sending cash upstream to the company from its Ukrainian subsidiaries given the National Bank of Ukraine's current currency control restrictions, and there can be no assurance that these restrictions will be lifted, or waivers from such restrictions will be granted, when required or at all, the document said.

In turn, the offers give Noteholders an option to decrease their exposure to the group in the context of an ongoing war. The group's business remains susceptible to a number of risks which are beyond management’s control and include, among others: increased intensity of Russian assaults on the frontline; escalated strikes on Ukraine's power assets and the resulting disruption to availability of grid power for the group's operations; uncertain sustainability of the Black Sea navigation; deficit of the personnel due to mobilisation in Ukraine; and volatile prices for key products.

These risks could adversely affect the price of the Notes in the future, as stated in the tender rationale.

Tags: #bonds #metinvest

MORE ABOUT

20:07 25.04.2024
Metinvest's Pokrovske mine extracts 1.2 mln tonnes of coking coal in Q1, plan for 2024 is 5.35 mln tonnes

Metinvest's Pokrovske mine extracts 1.2 mln tonnes of coking coal in Q1, plan for 2024 is 5.35 mln tonnes

21:48 01.04.2024
Moody's confirms Metinvest's ratings, changes outlook from negative to stable

Moody's confirms Metinvest's ratings, changes outlook from negative to stable

18:53 01.04.2024
Metinvest intends to build plant in Italian Piombino as one of most technologically and environmentally advanced of its kind; it to become pilot for our future investments – CEO

Metinvest intends to build plant in Italian Piombino as one of most technologically and environmentally advanced of its kind; it to become pilot for our future investments – CEO

17:59 27.03.2024
Logistics, currency liberalization, transparent reservation important for development of export-oriented companies in wartime – Metinvest CEO

Logistics, currency liberalization, transparent reservation important for development of export-oriented companies in wartime – Metinvest CEO

11:57 20.02.2024
NovaPay launches bond sales

NovaPay launches bond sales

20:33 02.02.2024
Zaporizhia-based enterprises of Metinvest paid over UAH 2.1 bln to budgets of all levels in 2023

Zaporizhia-based enterprises of Metinvest paid over UAH 2.1 bln to budgets of all levels in 2023

19:13 28.12.2023
Metinvest Pokrovskvuhillia produces 3.1 mln tonnes of coal concentrate in 2023 - CEO

Metinvest Pokrovskvuhillia produces 3.1 mln tonnes of coal concentrate in 2023 - CEO

12:39 13.12.2023
Purchase of Russian slabs means support for aggressor, Russia's defense industry, their supplies to EU must be banned in 2024 – Metinvest CEO

Purchase of Russian slabs means support for aggressor, Russia's defense industry, their supplies to EU must be banned in 2024 – Metinvest CEO

10:23 13.11.2023
Metinvest has frozen rubles equivalent to $160 mln, asks to unblock them for sending them to Ukrainian army

Metinvest has frozen rubles equivalent to $160 mln, asks to unblock them for sending them to Ukrainian army

16:57 23.10.2023
Metinvest pays next coupon on 2026 eurobonds, continues to fulfill its debt obligations

Metinvest pays next coupon on 2026 eurobonds, continues to fulfill its debt obligations

AD

HOT NEWS

PM: preferential price for gas extended until end of summer, for electricity until end of spring

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln in Bridge financing from EU under Ukraine Facility – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine does not plan to put gas transmission capacity for auction after end of transit agreement with Russia

Ukraine to receive EUR 560 mln from EIB for energy, housing rehabilitation projects

Zelenskyy at World Bank meeting: Ukraine needs efficient financial shield

LATEST

Pharmaceutical firm Darnitsa could attract loans of up to UAH 5 bln within one year

Nova Poshta opens its first branch in Spain

Govt amends ECA charter to insure investments against war risks

NBU completing development of bill on war risk insurance system in Ukraine

UX asks Freedom Holding to donate their 24.27% stake in UX Ukraine to maintain exchange license

Nova Poshta will issue E and F series bonds

Acceptance of applications to State Agrarian Register for subsidies for cultivated land from farmers in de-occupied territories starts on May 1

PM: preferential price for gas extended until end of summer, for electricity until end of spring

Work of Kyivteploenergo blocked due to new searches by law enforcers – company

Almost three-quarters of employers feel shortage of staff, plan to increase wages in 2024 – EBA survey

AD
AD
AD
AD