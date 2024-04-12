Facts

20:43 12.04.2024

Impossible to fully protect very large facilities only by engineering structures without air defense – Nayyem

It is impossible to fully protect very large facilities, like the Trypilska Thermal Power Plant (TPP), only by engineering structures without the use of air defense systems, Head of the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development Mustafa Nayyem has said.

"As for the Centrenergo's facilities, the Restoration Agency was not involved in their protection, including the Trypilska TPP. It should be noted that the Trypilska TPP is a very large facility. It cannot be completely protected only by protective engineering structures without the use of appropriate air defense systems. I think it is impossible," he said in an article for NV Business.

According to the official, the Restoration Agency is working on structures only for part of the energy distribution network facilities – the second and third level of protection against drones and missiles.

"And during the recent massive shelling attacks, some of them were hit. However, the constructed protective structures showed their effectiveness – all the equipment protected by our structures survived. And, by the way, it is due to this that our colleagues power engineers manage to resume electricity supplies in a fairly short time in the most affected cities and regions," Nayyem said.

As reported, as a result of a massive missile attack on the night of April 11, Russia completely destroyed the Trypilska TPP in Kyiv region. As a result of the hits, a large-scale fire broke out in the turbine shop.

Currently, Centrenergo has lost 100% of its generation capacities: on March 22, 2024, the Zmiyivska TPP in Kharkiv region was completely destroyed, and on July 25, 2022, Russia occupied the Vuhledar TPP in Donetsk region.

Tags: #energy #protection

