PM: recovery projects moving too slowly, despite provided funds

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that the implementation of recovery projects is slow and urged the authorities to speed up.

"We have created the Fund for the Liquidation of the Consequences of Armed Aggression. This is one of the main sources of financing for recovery. There are already almost UAH 62 billion in the fund," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

The prime minister said the government had already provided UAH 23.5 billion to various recovery projects.

"Now we see that, despite the provided funds, the projects are moving too slowly. Therefore, I repeat once again for all the leaders of central executive and local authorities: recovery is a priority, and people are waiting for help!" Shmyhal said.

The prime minister also said that 21,600 applications have been submitted under the eRecovery program, but only 378 applications were transferred for payments.

"Only 2%. This is unsatisfactory work! The government has created all the tools, adopted the necessary resolutions, procedures, and documents, and created a digital architecture for the entire process. Local leaders and commissions must speed up the process by several times. Fast is not months, but weeks, which we give for changing the situation," he said.