Economy

10:28 22.02.2023

Italian business needs to be involved in Ukraine's restoration – Zelenskyy after meeting with Meloni

1 min read
Italian business needs to be involved in Ukraine's restoration – Zelenskyy after meeting with Meloni

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke in favor of involving Italian businesses in the project of restoring Ukraine.

"We talked a lot about the restoration of Ukraine, the reconstruction of our state. I see this as an important element. This is a signal that Italy believes the war will end. This is an important signal for Ukrainians that they believe in us," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday after talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"The restoration of Ukraine will be a major international project, because Russia has destroyed many cities and villages, and help will be needed not only at the state level, but also help from business. Thanks to such conferences [Ukrainian-Italian Recovery Conference], business can be attracted. He must receive certain guarantees," he said.

Zelenskyy also suggested that Italy take one of the destroyed regions of Ukraine under patronage. "It is important for us that Italy decide which region can be under its patronage. We have such a practice and we proposed to choose from the destroyed regions," he said.

Tags: #business #italia #zelenskyy

