Ukraine receives $1.3 bln in additional emergency IMF financing – PM

Ukraine has received $1.3 billion in additional emergency financing from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"$1.3 billion of additional emergency financing from the International Monetary Fund has arrived in Ukraine. The funds will be used to finance priority needs: strengthening defense capabilities, paying pensions, social programs and supporting the economy," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to him, in general, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the IMF has provided Ukraine with $2.7 billion.

"Also, in the near future, we will start preparing a new special program with the Fund, which will start working next year. We thank our partners and allies for their unwavering support," the prime minister said.