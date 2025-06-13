Since early 2025, Oschadbank issues energy loans to large business for EUR 87 mln

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/minenergoUkraine

Since the beginning of 2025, state-owned Oschadbank has concluded loan agreements with large corporate businesses for EUR 87 million for the implementation of energy projects, which is almost twice as much as for the whole of last year, the bank said in a press release on Friday.

"If in 2024, 70% of the projects financed by us were gas-piston generation, then in 2025, 50% of the projects will be energy storage installations, and 40% will be wind generation," said Yevhen Miachyn, director of the department for development and support of corporate business at Oschadbank, at the Energy Club forum the other day in Kyiv.

According to him, the stabilization of the power system, changes in gas prices and the volume of its reserves have stimulated businesses to reorient themselves towards technologies that look more interesting in the long term.

Oschadbank estimates its share in the energy credit market in Ukraine at 30% according to NBU statistics, according to which from June 1, 2024 to May 25, 2025, banks provided loans and opened limits for the implementation of energy projects in the amount of UAH 18.2 billion, or over 705 MW of generation capacity.

"Oschadbank also continues to maintain its leading position in financing enterprises in the energy sector itself. According to the results of the first four months of 2025, Oschadbank's share is 32%," the state-owned financial institution emphasizes.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, as of the beginning of 2025, Oschadbank ranked second in terms of total assets (963.39 billion UAH, or 12.4%) among 61 banks in the country.