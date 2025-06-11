Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:41 11.06.2025

Three individuals, computer company already claiming shares of Progress machine-building plant listed on PFTS

2 min read

Three individuals and one legal entity have already announced their intention to purchase four blocks of shares of JSC Berdychiv Machine-Building Plant "Progress" (Zhytomyr region) put up for auction by PFTS in the amount of 19.6783%, 8.9829%, 5.9274% and 7.3124% of the charter capital.

As reported, these blocks of shares, which have been seized, are wanted to be purchased, in particular, by the computer programming firm "D.I.O.-Trader International" (Kryvy Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region).

According to a notification in the disclosure system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commissio, Mykola Semenenko, who is the head or owner of several companies in Kyiv and Zaporizhia, announced his intention to purchase these four blocks of shares.

Yulia Buhorska also plans to participate in the auction for the sale of these blocks. An individual entrepreneur with the corresponding full name, according to YouControl, is engaged in consulting on commercial activities and management.

In addition, Rustami Yakymenko intends to acquire 19.6783% of the charterd capital of the company, who, according to Clarity Project, owns, in particular, Kyiv-based Agency for Innovative Solutions in Ukraine LLC, which is engaged in activities in law, computer programming (net income in 2024 some UAH 26.7 million).

According to PFTS information, the starting price of 19.6783% of the shares of the Progress plant put up for auction on July 8 is UAH 848,880, and for the auction on July 10, some 8.9829% of the shares for UAH 386,957, 5.9274% some UAH 255,995; and 7.3124% some UAH 315,813.

Berdychiv Machine-Building Plant "Progress" produces filtering, drying, capacity and non-standard equipment for the chemical, petrochemical, oil extraction, mining, construction, food industries, as well as for cleaning industrial and domestic drains.

Tags: #share #plant #progress

MORE ABOUT

11:46 04.06.2025
USA praises ‘progress’ in talks between Russia, Ukraine – State Department

USA praises ‘progress’ in talks between Russia, Ukraine – State Department

20:52 29.05.2025
AMCU permits concentration of 100% of United Mining and Chemical Company's shares to NEQSOL Holding Cemin Ukraine LLC

AMCU permits concentration of 100% of United Mining and Chemical Company's shares to NEQSOL Holding Cemin Ukraine LLC

19:30 23.05.2025
Ukraine, France and Estonia investigating bribery of ex-director of Polygraph Factory

Ukraine, France and Estonia investigating bribery of ex-director of Polygraph Factory

20:22 05.05.2025
Northern Mining and Processing Plant continues modernization of processing complex equipment with increased productivity, pellet quality

Northern Mining and Processing Plant continues modernization of processing complex equipment with increased productivity, pellet quality

13:49 30.04.2025
SBU drones hit Murom instrument-making plant working for Russian navy and aviation – source

SBU drones hit Murom instrument-making plant working for Russian navy and aviation – source

15:42 16.04.2025
Svyrydenko reports significant progress in work on agreement with USA

Svyrydenko reports significant progress in work on agreement with USA

20:47 03.04.2025
SBU reports in absentia suspicion of seizure of Zaporizhia NPP to three Russian generals, their accomplices

SBU reports in absentia suspicion of seizure of Zaporizhia NPP to three Russian generals, their accomplices

20:22 05.02.2025
Kyivstar shares to be placed on NASDAQ in Q3 - Komarov

Kyivstar shares to be placed on NASDAQ in Q3 - Komarov

09:51 03.02.2025
Ukrainian drones attack Russian gas processing plant in Astrakhan

Ukrainian drones attack Russian gas processing plant in Astrakhan

10:19 21.01.2025
European Solidarity denies reports about Sevastopol Marine Plant's work in occupied Sevastopol, prepares lawsuits

European Solidarity denies reports about Sevastopol Marine Plant's work in occupied Sevastopol, prepares lawsuits

HOT NEWS

EU, Germany provide EUR 18 million to Ukraine's Energy Efficiency Fund

Price cap for Russian oil should not exceed $30 – Zelenskyy

Inflation in Ukraine grows to 1.3% in May 2025, to 15.9% y-o-y – statistics

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate unchanged at 15.5% as expected

Bankers expect NBU to maintain key policy rate at 15.5% - poll

LATEST

Naftogaz's eurotrader receives certification for biomethane trade, calls on producers to cooperate

Kovalska invests 6.6 mln in lab modernization

First building of M10 Lviv Industrial Park receives international 'green' EDGE certificate

EU, Germany provide EUR 18 million to Ukraine's Energy Efficiency Fund

VEON appoints New Group CFO Burak to Kyivstar's Supervisory Board, replacing former CFO Brakenhoff

UN World Food Programme extends support for vulnerable Ukrainians through July

Price cap for Russian oil should not exceed $30 – Zelenskyy

Decarbonization Fund finances 36 projects on energy efficiency, RES development

Elevator with capacity of 30,000 tonnes, dry port to be built in Lviv region

Inflation in Ukraine grows to 1.3% in May 2025, to 15.9% y-o-y – statistics

AD
AD