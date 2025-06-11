Three individuals, computer company already claiming shares of Progress machine-building plant listed on PFTS

Three individuals and one legal entity have already announced their intention to purchase four blocks of shares of JSC Berdychiv Machine-Building Plant "Progress" (Zhytomyr region) put up for auction by PFTS in the amount of 19.6783%, 8.9829%, 5.9274% and 7.3124% of the charter capital.

As reported, these blocks of shares, which have been seized, are wanted to be purchased, in particular, by the computer programming firm "D.I.O.-Trader International" (Kryvy Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region).

According to a notification in the disclosure system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commissio, Mykola Semenenko, who is the head or owner of several companies in Kyiv and Zaporizhia, announced his intention to purchase these four blocks of shares.

Yulia Buhorska also plans to participate in the auction for the sale of these blocks. An individual entrepreneur with the corresponding full name, according to YouControl, is engaged in consulting on commercial activities and management.

In addition, Rustami Yakymenko intends to acquire 19.6783% of the charterd capital of the company, who, according to Clarity Project, owns, in particular, Kyiv-based Agency for Innovative Solutions in Ukraine LLC, which is engaged in activities in law, computer programming (net income in 2024 some UAH 26.7 million).

According to PFTS information, the starting price of 19.6783% of the shares of the Progress plant put up for auction on July 8 is UAH 848,880, and for the auction on July 10, some 8.9829% of the shares for UAH 386,957, 5.9274% some UAH 255,995; and 7.3124% some UAH 315,813.

Berdychiv Machine-Building Plant "Progress" produces filtering, drying, capacity and non-standard equipment for the chemical, petrochemical, oil extraction, mining, construction, food industries, as well as for cleaning industrial and domestic drains.