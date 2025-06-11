Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:56 11.06.2025

Naftogaz's eurotrader receives certification for biomethane trade, calls on producers to cooperate

Naftogaz's eurotrader receives certification for biomethane trade, calls on producers to cooperate

The European trading division of Naftogaz Ukrainy has received certification for biomethane trade, which is important given the group's interest in developing its market, Head of the company's business development department Denys Kostiuk said.

"An important direction for us is the development of the biomethane market, because we have all the necessary infrastructure for this. Recently, our European trading company (Naftogaz Trading Europe AG - ER is engaged in trading in Europe) received certification for biomethane trade. Now we offer its sellers offtake contracts on market terms," ​​Kostiuk said during the Energy Day-2025 of the European Business Association (EBA), which was held in Kyiv on Wednesday.

In a comment to journalists on the sidelines of the conference, he noted that Naftogaz offers biomethane producers "absolutely everything, starting from connecting plants to the network to buying out products."

"We are trying in every way to stimulate private companies to invest in the biomethane production sector. We are interested in this for the development of our business, the use of our infrastructure. We assure you that there are all opportunities for fast, high-quality connection of plants, in order to store and transport biomethane. We are ready to provide conditions for buying out biomethane on a par with European companies," Kostiuk said.

According to him, the company can buy biomethane for its European company and resell it in Europe, since under current Ukrainian legislation only the producer can export it.

"This may be interesting for Ukrainian producers, because cooperating with us will be more interesting and easier than with European traders: you do not need to create a separate staff, study the terms of sale," the company's department head said.

He said the company is working to attract as many producers as possible.

Kostiuk also added that a corresponding service center for potential biomethane producers has been created on the basis of Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine LLC.

As reported with reference to Chairman of the Board of the Bioenergy Association of Ukraine Heorhiy Heletukh, there are already four biomethane plants in Ukraine, one of which produces bio-LNG, and three more, including one for the production of bio-LNG, are planned to start operating in 2025. Since February 2025, Ukrainian biomethane has been exported.

Tags: #biomethane #naftogaz

