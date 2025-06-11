Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:29 11.06.2025

EU, Germany provide EUR 18 million to Ukraine's Energy Efficiency Fund

3 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/minenergoUkraine

The Energy Efficiency Fund (EEF) is entering a new phase, having received financial support of EUR 18 million from the European Union and the German government’s International Climate Initiative (ICI), including investment grants and technical assistance, the EU Delegation to Ukraine has said.

It is noted that the funding was confirmed at the 10th Coordination Board meeting, which took place on June 11 at the EU Delegation to Ukraine.

"This contribution reinforces the EU and Germany’s ongoing support for Ukraine’s energy independence and green recovery and will allow the EEF to expand its residential energy efficiency programmes to cover a larger number of users," the report says.

Homeowners’ associations remain key partners in the implementation of the Fund’s activities. Their role in initiating and managing building renovation projects is crucial to achieving results on the ground.

"I was involved in the creation of the Energy Efficiency Fund at its inception, working at the European Commission. Since then, it has come a long way - step by step - to today's 1,500 implemented projects, which is an amazing result. Today, when Russia is shelling Ukrainian homes almost every night, the VidnovyDIM Fund program helps families cover the costs of repairing walls, roofs and windows so that they can return home safely and with dignity. In parallel, through the EnergoDIM program, we continue to support the thermal modernization of old buildings, which allows us to reduce energy consumption and monthly costs," EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová said.

She emphasized that the Fund currently saves as much energy each year as a city like Chernivtsi consumes.

"I am proud to announce a new contribution of EUR18 million to the Fund from the EU and Germany," the ambassador said.

Deputy Head of Mission of the German Embassy, ​​Maximilian Rasch, emphasized that the Energy Efficiency Fund has consistently demonstrated its value as a reliable and forward-looking partner, providing tangible support to homeowners in difficult times and responding to changing realities with flexibility and commitment.

“Looking ahead, Germany remains firmly committed to working with the Energy Efficiency Fund to achieve sustainability and scale,” he emphasized.

The Energy Efficiency Fund (EEF), supported by the EU (EUR 104 million) and Germany through a trust fund managed by IFC, is implementing two flagship programs for homeowners’ associations. VidnovyDIM offers full grants and technical assistance for the renovation of war-damaged residential buildings, covering structural and energy works. EnergoDIM, launched in 2019, provides co-financed grants for comprehensive thermal modernization — insulation, new windows, heating systems, and energy management — which helps reduce energy consumption, lower bills, and increase comfort.

