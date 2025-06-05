Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:14 05.06.2025

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate unchanged at 15.5% as expected

2 min read
Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate unchanged at 15.5% as expected

The Board of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has decided to keep its key policy rate at 15.5%. This will support the sustainability of the FX market and keep inflation expectations in check.

"If threats to the sustainable decline in inflation toward the 5% target increase, the NBU will keep its key policy rate unchanged longer than envisaged by the April macroeconomic forecast," the central bank said in its Thursday press release.

A return to the easing of interest rate policy is only possible after the price surge has peaked and risks of inflation becoming stuck in the high levels have abated. At the same time, the NBU will be ready to take additional measures if it becomes necessary to tighten monetary conditions.

Along with leaving the key policy rate unchanged, all other rates on the main instruments of the National Bank's monetary policy have also been kept upchanged.

Market participants on the eve of the rate decision were also almost unanimous in their forecasts that the NBU would keep it at the current level.

In mid-April, the National Bank also kept the rate at 15.5%, and before that it had increased the rate three times since mid-December 2024. Even earlier, it kept it at 13% for six months, to which it was reduced from 25% since July 2023 in seven stages.

The results of the discussion of the members of the Monetary Policy Committee, which preceded the adoption of this decision by the National Bank Board, will be made public on June 16, 2025.

The next meeting of the National Bank Board on monetary policy will be held on July 24, 2025, in accordance with the approved and published schedule. At it, unlike today's meeting, the macroeconomic forecast will also be revised.

Tags: #key_policy_rate #nbu

MORE ABOUT

21:03 28.05.2025
Restrictions on trading in foreign currency domestic loan govt bonds provided in memo with IMF to preserve supply of currency on market – NBU

Restrictions on trading in foreign currency domestic loan govt bonds provided in memo with IMF to preserve supply of currency on market – NBU

19:47 26.05.2025
NBU approves criteria for establishing facts of non-performance of financial services activities

NBU approves criteria for establishing facts of non-performance of financial services activities

16:25 26.05.2025
PrivatBank, Oschadbank and A-Bank become leaders in growth of active cards in Q1 2025 – NBU

PrivatBank, Oschadbank and A-Bank become leaders in growth of active cards in Q1 2025 – NBU

20:54 19.05.2025
NBU's net foreign exchange interventions increase by 21.1% last week

NBU's net foreign exchange interventions increase by 21.1% last week

20:19 14.05.2025
NBU's currency control complicates intl transactions, inhibits M&A – opinion

NBU's currency control complicates intl transactions, inhibits M&A – opinion

15:16 10.05.2025
NBU allows to finance foreign repr offices up to EUR1 mln/year, pay for export/import litigation

NBU allows to finance foreign repr offices up to EUR1 mln/year, pay for export/import litigation

16:56 07.05.2025
Ukraine's forex reserves in April increase by 10.2%, to historical maximum of $46.7 bln

Ukraine's forex reserves in April increase by 10.2%, to historical maximum of $46.7 bln

14:04 05.05.2025
Ukraine's National Bank net FX interventions rise 20.2% over past week

Ukraine's National Bank net FX interventions rise 20.2% over past week

17:28 02.05.2025
Revolut negotiating with NBU to obtain banking license

Revolut negotiating with NBU to obtain banking license

13:34 29.04.2025
Poroshenko calls NBU's decision on his faulty business reputation illegal

Poroshenko calls NBU's decision on his faulty business reputation illegal

HOT NEWS

Bankers expect NBU to maintain key policy rate at 15.5% - poll

OECD predicts slowdown in Ukraine's GDP growth to 2% in 2025-2026 due to security risks

World Bank, Ukraine's Finance Ministry working on $1 bln agreement to support Ukrainian reforms

Zelenskyy: Ukraine faces significant gas shortage

Ukraine to pay $665.5 mln on GDP warrants from June 2, but insists on their restructuring in future

LATEST

Bankers expect NBU to maintain key policy rate at 15.5% - poll

Wheat exports in 2024/2025 MY reach almost 16 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

Govt allocates UAH 2.4 bln for National Cashback, UAH 200 mln for Ukrainian industrial equipment - Shmyhal

Ukrgasbank provides UAH 500 mln loan to Kryvy Rih for energy conservation

Parliament adopts law on factoring

Test period of eExcise should be extended to prevent underpayment of UAH 140 bln in taxes - Ukrtiutiun

DTEK attracts EUR67 mln in loan from Oschadbank, UGB and FUIB for energy storage systems

OECD predicts slowdown in Ukraine's GDP growth to 2% in 2025-2026 due to security risks

Losses of Kherson region farmers from drought exceed UAH 1 bln - Ukrainian Agri Council

World Bank, Ukraine's Finance Ministry working on $1 bln agreement to support Ukrainian reforms

AD
AD