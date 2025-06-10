Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:31 10.06.2025

Inflation in Ukraine grows to 1.3% in May 2025, to 15.9% y-o-y – statistics

2 min read
Inflation in Ukraine grows to 1.3% in May 2025, to 15.9% y-o-y – statistics

The growth of consumer prices in Ukraine in May accelerated to 1.3% from 0.7% in April and 1.5% in March, the State Statistics Service reported on its website on Tuesday.

The statistics agency recalled that in May 2024, price growth was 0.6%, therefore, in annual terms, inflation in May of this year increased to 15.9% from 15.1% in April and 14.6% in March.

It is noted that in May 2025, core inflation increased not so significantly - to 0.5% from 0.4% in April and 1.4% in March. However, taking into account the fact that in May 2024 it was 0.3%, in annual terms, core inflation increased last month to 12.3% compared to 12.1% in April and 12.4% in March.

As reported, inflation in Ukraine, which decreased to 5.1% in 2023 after a jump a year earlier to 26.6%, increased to 12% in 2024.

In April, the NBU for the second time this year worsened its inflation forecast for 2025 - now from 8.4% to 8.7% and maintained its expectation of its return to the target level of 5% in 2026. The regulator expected that according to the results of the second quarter, inflation would decrease to 13.7%, and the third - to 12.3%, while core inflation would be 12.7% and 11.4%, respectively.

Last week, the National Bank stated that inflation in Ukraine in May 2025 probably reached a local maximum and slightly exceeded the regulator's forecast trajectory, in particular due to seasonal factors and an increase in business production costs.

The National Bank explained the increase in core inflation in May, after a slowdown in April, by stable demand and an increase in business costs, in particular on salaries.

"In the summer, inflation will begin to decline across a wide range of goods and services and will gradually move towards the 5% target," the National Bank said.

Tags: #statistics #inflation

MORE ABOUT

20:40 06.06.2025
Ukraine reduce production of rolled products and steel, increases smelting of pig iron in 5 months

Ukraine reduce production of rolled products and steel, increases smelting of pig iron in 5 months

12:11 05.06.2025
Ukrainians start smoking on average at 19.8 years old – poll

Ukrainians start smoking on average at 19.8 years old – poll

11:43 05.06.2025
Only 2.2% of Ukrainians quit e-cigarettes after ban – nationwide survey

Only 2.2% of Ukrainians quit e-cigarettes after ban – nationwide survey

18:46 20.05.2025
Interfax-Ukraine news agency has launched a Ukrainian-language version of the Economic Monitoring newsletter

Interfax-Ukraine news agency has launched a Ukrainian-language version of the Economic Monitoring newsletter

20:31 09.05.2025
Farmers sow 76% of spring grains and legumes from plan, catch up with last year's figure in terms of area

Farmers sow 76% of spring grains and legumes from plan, catch up with last year's figure in terms of area

20:41 27.03.2025
Construction work completed in Ukraine in 2024 increases by 23.5% - statistics

Construction work completed in Ukraine in 2024 increases by 23.5% - statistics

20:40 18.03.2025
Loans in Ukraine increase by 1.4% in Feb, deposits up by 0.4% – National Bank

Loans in Ukraine increase by 1.4% in Feb, deposits up by 0.4% – National Bank

19:46 17.03.2025
Growth of capital investment in Ukraine was 35% in 2024 – statistics

Growth of capital investment in Ukraine was 35% in 2024 – statistics

20:49 03.03.2025
In 2024, PrivatBank maintains its leading position in number of issued cards, while A-Bank, FUIB, and monobank lead in growth rate

In 2024, PrivatBank maintains its leading position in number of issued cards, while A-Bank, FUIB, and monobank lead in growth rate

14:47 31.10.2024
Ukraine's National Bank revises inflation forecast upward to 9.7% for 2024, 6.9% for 2025

Ukraine's National Bank revises inflation forecast upward to 9.7% for 2024, 6.9% for 2025

HOT NEWS

Price cap for Russian oil should not exceed $30 – Zelenskyy

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate unchanged at 15.5% as expected

Bankers expect NBU to maintain key policy rate at 15.5% - poll

OECD predicts slowdown in Ukraine's GDP growth to 2% in 2025-2026 due to security risks

World Bank, Ukraine's Finance Ministry working on $1 bln agreement to support Ukrainian reforms

LATEST

Price cap for Russian oil should not exceed $30 – Zelenskyy

Decarbonization Fund finances 36 projects on energy efficiency, RES development

Elevator with capacity of 30,000 tonnes, dry port to be built in Lviv region

NBU calls for unified rules for lending to military based on govt's decision, monobank proposes interbank memo

Vodafone Ukraine receives almost 250 times more applications for eurobond redemption offer worth $1.1 mln

Cost of logistics transportation falls to record $6 per tonne, which is below pre-war figure – Nibulon

For first time, Ukraine exhausts quota forbioethanol supplies to EU in 2024, 62% of supplies provided by private producers – Yuzhanina

PrivatBank estimates its share in car lending market at 44%

Ukraine's mobile operator Kyivstar integrates core network with Starlink's satellite infrastructure

Abolition of ATM in trade with EU affects 17 tariff quotas, Ukraine hopes to resolve problem in coming days – Svyrydenko

AD
AD