AMCU allows founders of Foxtrot to acquire two SPPs with capacity of over 33 MW in Zhytomyr region

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) allowed Cypriot FTD Investments LTD to acquire more than 50% of Bolokhiv Solar Park 1 LLC and Bolokhiv Solar Park 2 LLC, which produce electricity at solar power plants (SPPs) in Zhytomyr region.

"FTD Investments LTD (Limassol, Cyprus) has been granted permission to acquire control over Bolokhiv Solar Park 1 LLC by purchasing a share in the charter capital, which ensures an excess of 50% of the votes in the highest management body of the company," the AMCU decision, which the Committee adopted at a meeting on June 12, states, in particular.

According to YouControl, Cypriot FTD Investments LTD owns a 50.02% stake in the charter capital of FTD LLC in the amount of UAH 574.730 million, the ultimate beneficial owners of which are Valeriy Makovetsky and Hennadiy Vykhodtsev with equal shares of 50%.

As reported, Ukrainian businessmen Vykhodtsev and Makovetsky are the founders of the omnichannel retailer Foxtrot - one of the largest omnichannel retail chains in Ukraine in terms of the number of stores and sales volumes of electronics and household appliances.