20:21 17.05.2022

War unleashed by Russia leads to destruction or mothball of SCM assets valued at over $20 bln – Akhmetov

War unleashed by Russia leads to destruction or mothball of SCM assets valued at over $20 bln – Akhmetov

The pre-war capitalization of the industrial assets of the SCM group, destroyed and damaged due to the military aggression of the Russian Federation, exceeded $20 billion, businessman Rinat Akhmetov said in an interview with the Italian RAI TV channel.

"After the large-scale invasion of the Russian Federation on February 24, 2022, such plants as Azovstal, Illich Steel Works, Avdiyivka Coke, Luhansk CHPP and dozens of other industrial infrastructure and green energy facilities were partially or completely destroyed or mothballed. The pre-war capitalization of these assets exceeded $20 billion," Akhmetov said, asked about the current financial assessment of the damage caused to the industrial infrastructures of the SCM group.

In particular, according to him, the pre-war capitalization of two plants – Azovstal and Illich Steel Works – was about $10 billion. "In addition, there were raw materials and finished products worth $1 billion. We will certainly file a claim against the Russian Federation demanding compensation for all losses caused by Russian military aggression," the businessman said.

Akhmetov said that for him Mariupol was and always will be a Ukrainian city. "Mariupol can only be restored under Ukrainian control. There are no other options for me. No SCM business will ever operate under Russian control," he said.

According to him, now everyone: the president and government of Ukraine, every Ukrainian are united by one goal – to defend the country, return our territories and restore Ukraine as a strong, democratic European state. "We are all united as never before. This is the guarantee of our victory," the businessman said.

Akhmetov said that SCM enterprises, the Shakhtar football club and its charitable foundation have already allocated a total of about EUR 100 million to help Ukraine.

SCM enterprises also continue to ensure the vital activity of the country, restore power lines and other critical infrastructure destroyed by the war.

