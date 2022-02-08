Economy

17:24 08.02.2022

Ukroboronprom, France's Thales International SAS sign cooperation agreement – Zelensky

Ukroboronprom, France's Thales International SAS sign cooperation agreement – Zelensky

The Ukroboronprom State Concern and Thales International SAS, a French company that designs, builds systems and provides services for airports, security, transport and business marketing, have signed a cooperation agreement, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"General Director of the Ukroboronprom State Concern Yuriy Husev and Vice President for Eurasia Christophe Lanovsky signed an agreement on cooperation between Ukroboronprom and Thales International SAS, as well as a joint statement on reforming the military-industrial complex of Ukraine," Zelensky said at a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Kyiv.

As reported on the website of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, acting Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Serhiy Kruk and President of Desautel SAS Group Jérôme Desautel signed a joint statement of intent for cooperation between the State Emergency Service and Desautel SAS.

"Implementation of a joint project with Desautel will make it possible to supply 370 units of high-altitude fire rescue equipment for the needs of the State Emergency Service. This step forward, in turn, will lead to a significant increase in the fire and rescue capabilities of rescuers and significantly strengthen the material and technical base of the State Emergency Service," the press service of the authority said.

Tags: #ukroboronprom #france
