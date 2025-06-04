Ukraine, France sign agreements on driver's license exchange, EU integration, education

Ukraine and France have signed a series of documents concerning the mutual exchange of driver's licenses, European integration cooperation, and access to French-language education, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has announced.

"As part of a working visit to Paris, several documents were signed. We have taken a step closer to simplifying the exchange of driver's licenses between our countries. A relevant declaration was signed, which will serve as the basis for a future agreement. Once concluded, Ukrainians residing in France will be able to exchange their driver's licenses without having to retake the driving exam," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the Prime Minister, the two sides also signed a cooperation program between their respective secretariats, which includes knowledge and experience sharing, as well as expert support for Ukraine in its EU accession negotiations. Additionally, an agreement was signed to expand opportunities for Ukrainian school pupils, university students, and teachers to learn the French language in educational institutions across Ukraine.

"France will host a cultural season titled Voyage en Ukraine/Journey to Ukraine – a series of large-scale artistic events and initiatives aimed at promoting Ukrainian culture. These will take place in various cities and regions across France from December 2025 through March 2026," Shmyhal added.