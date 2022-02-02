Economy

12:14 02.02.2022

Ukraine, Netherlands organize business missions - Shmyhal

Ukraine, Netherlands organize business missions - Shmyhal

The Ukrainian-Dutch agreement on the organization of business missions will help open up new areas of interstate cooperation, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said after a meeting with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, who arrived in Ukraine on a visit.

"We appreciate the consistent support of the Netherlands as one of the largest investors in the Ukrainian economy. Our agreement to organize business missions will not only increase investment, but also open up new areas of cooperation with the Netherlands," Shmyhal wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

