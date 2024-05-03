Economy

21:01 03.05.2024

NBU lifts restrictions on import of works, services; introduces other currency concessions

2 min read
NBU lifts restrictions on import of works, services; introduces other currency concessions

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) announces the implementation of the largest package of easing foreign exchange restrictions for enterprises since the beginning of a full-scale war in order to improve the conditions for doing business in Ukraine and the entry of domestic businesses into new markets, as well as supporting economic recovery and facilitating the influx of new investments to country.

"Firstly, all currency restrictions for the import of works and services are abolished. Secondly, the ability of businesses to repatriate 'new' dividends is ensured. Thirdly, the opportunity is provided to transfer funds abroad through leasing/rental," the NBU said in the press release on Friday evening.

"Fourth, restrictions on the repayment of new external loans are being relaxed. Fifth, the opportunity has been given to repay interest on 'old' external loans. Sixth, restrictions on the transfer of foreign currency from representative offices in favor of their parent companies are being relaxed," the regulator said.

It is clarified that these and a number of other technical changes were made by NBU's resolution No. 56 of May 3, 2024 to the so-called "military" resolution No. 18 of February 24, 2022. The vast majority of the provisions of the document come into force on May 4, 2024, and only regarding the repatriation of new dividends – from May 13, 2024.

Tags: #nbu #currency

MORE ABOUT

10:09 03.05.2024
NBU requires Getin Holding to sell Idea Bank within six months

NBU requires Getin Holding to sell Idea Bank within six months

16:21 30.04.2024
NBU completing development of bill on war risk insurance system in Ukraine

NBU completing development of bill on war risk insurance system in Ukraine

19:28 09.04.2024
Court to hear dispute between Paseniuk and NBU regarding Avangard bank in closed-door session

Court to hear dispute between Paseniuk and NBU regarding Avangard bank in closed-door session

17:56 02.04.2024
Amount of losses from financial fraud in 2023 grows by 73% – NBU

Amount of losses from financial fraud in 2023 grows by 73% – NBU

14:59 27.03.2024
Hryvnia exchange rate to all currencies to be set daily, dollar reference rate to be supplemented by euro rate – NBU

Hryvnia exchange rate to all currencies to be set daily, dollar reference rate to be supplemented by euro rate – NBU

09:55 26.03.2024
Ukraine’s gross external debt increases to 90.7% of GDP in Q4 2023 – NBU

Ukraine’s gross external debt increases to 90.7% of GDP in Q4 2023 – NBU

14:48 25.03.2024
Five MPC members proposed to cut key policy rate to 14%, four to 14.5%, two to leave it at 15%

Five MPC members proposed to cut key policy rate to 14%, four to 14.5%, two to leave it at 15%

14:26 14.03.2024
NBU expects IMF decision on EFF fourth tranche in one week, $10 bln in overall external financing in March-April

NBU expects IMF decision on EFF fourth tranche in one week, $10 bln in overall external financing in March-April

17:30 06.03.2024
Ukraine’s forex reserves decrease by 3.8% in Feb, to $37.05 bln – NBU

Ukraine’s forex reserves decrease by 3.8% in Feb, to $37.05 bln – NBU

20:41 05.03.2024
Business improves business activity estimates in Feb

Business improves business activity estimates in Feb

AD

HOT NEWS

PM: preferential price for gas extended until end of summer, for electricity until end of spring

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln in Bridge financing from EU under Ukraine Facility – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine does not plan to put gas transmission capacity for auction after end of transit agreement with Russia

Ukraine to receive EUR 560 mln from EIB for energy, housing rehabilitation projects

Zelenskyy at World Bank meeting: Ukraine needs efficient financial shield

LATEST

New EU sanctions will apply to supplies of manganese ore and aluminum oxide to Russia – Latvian authorities

Ukrainian coal could be exported due to shutdown of Centerenergo in Russian heavy shelling – Minister of Energy

DIM company accredits houses under construction in eOselia program

Shareholders of Interpipe Nyzhniodniprovsky Pipe Rolling Plant updates composition of supervisory board, re-elected four members for new term, incl its head

Philip Morris to invest $11 mln in launch, commercialization of new version of tobacco heating device in Ukraine

Number of transfers via NovaPay up by 18%, transactions by 24% in Q1 2024

McDonald's plans to expand partnership projects with filling stations

McDonald's preparing to renovate restaurant near train station in Kyiv, looking for site next to Lviv train station

Share of home purchase transactions on installment terms reaches 95% – DIM Group

Pharmaceutical firm Darnitsa could attract loans of up to UAH 5 bln within one year

AD
AD
AD
AD