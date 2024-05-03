Economy

19:26 03.05.2024

Ukrainian coal could be exported due to shutdown of Centerenergo in Russian heavy shelling – Minister of Energy

Ukrainian Minister of Energy Herman Haluschenko considers the possibility of opening coal exports due to the complete shutdown of PJSC Centrenergo, the main client of state-owned coal mining enterprises, because of the destruction and occupation of its thermal power plants.

"We are considering the question of exports. I think we will resolve it. There is indeed a problem now. Production is ongoing and increasing because we have ramped it up. We need to find financial mechanisms [to ensure the operation of mines], including coal exports," the minister told journalists in Kyiv after a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron on May 2.

He said that there is still the possibility of stocking coal at the enterprises, but there is difficulty in predicting what volumes and when Ukraine might need it.

"Of course, there is no such thing as extra resources – neither coal nor gas. But it is hard to predict the consequences of subsequent blows to understand with what volume of generation, including thermal power plants, we will approach the next heating season. We will balance this issue," he said.

Regarding the prospects for the restoration of the destroyed by Russia and shut down Centrenergo's Zmiivska and Trypilska TPPs, the minister said that all possible options are being considered, but he did not provide any details for security reasons.

As reported, on March 22, Russian occupiers destroyed the Zmiivska TPP in Kharkiv region with missiles, and on April 11, they destroyed Trypilska TPP in Kyiv region. Another TPP of Centrenergo – Vuhlehirska TPP – has been occupied by the enemy since July 25, 2022. Thus, Centrenergo, which was the main consumer of coal from state-owned mines and also imported it from Poland, lost 100% of its generation.

