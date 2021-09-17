DTEK agrees with U.S.-based HC Trading on supply of 150,000 tonnes of coal to Ukraine

DTEK on September 16 agreed with the American company HC Trading (Heidelberg Cement Group) on the supply to Ukraine of two shiploads of American thermal coal with a total volume of 150,000 tonnes, the company said in a press release.

It is expected that coal will be delivered to Ukraine in two shiploads: the first in December 2021, the second in January next year.

"This will become the company's second contract for the import of coal from the United States. The first contract for the supply of 75,000 tonnes of American thermal coal was signed with another supplier at the end of August," the document says.

DTEK said the agreement on the import of coal is part of the company's preparation for the heating season, therefore the new consignments of fuel are intended primarily for the needs of Zaporizhia, Ladyzhyn and other TPPs of DTEK Energy.

"Before the start of the heating season, there is less and less time left, so our company is doing everything possible to enter it with the maximum resources. For this, we have intensified the repair campaign at our TPPs, open new longwalls and increase coal production at our mines. In addition, we were the first in Ukraine to start the advance import of fuel from Poland, Kazakhstan and the United States," Ildar Saleev, the director general of DTEK Energy, said.

As reported, DTEK Energy and PJSC Centrenergo in August agreed to supply 75,000 tonnes of steam coal from the United States, which they will divide equally upon arrival.

The supply of American coal from Hamilton mine US will be carried out through the international trader Trafigura.