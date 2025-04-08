First vessel carrying metallurgical coal from USA for Metinvest arrives in Ukraine

The first vessel (since 2025) carrying U.S. coking coal chartered by Metinvest gas arrived in Ukraine from the group's U.S.-based enterprise, United Coal Company (UCC). This shipment is aiming to support sustainable steelmaking operations of the group in Ukraine following the suspension of operations Pokrovske Coal.

According to a Metinvest Group's press release, the bulk carrier Bison delivered 80,000 tonnes of coal.

Metinvest is expecting to receive one vessel with 80,000 tonnes of U.S. coking coal per month to cover some share of the demand at Zaporizhstal JV and Kamet Steel.

Yuriy Ryzhenkov, CEO of Metinvest, said that despite the challenging conditions in the Ukrainian steel industry due to the aggressor's ongoing invasion, the group have mobilised our resources to ensure the industry's operation.

"Supplies of U.S. coal will not only support steel production at Kamianske and Zaporizhia, but will also provide jobs for tens of thousands of employees and contractors, the logistics sector and the railway, tax revenues to the Ukrainian budget and a significant share of Ukraine's foreign currency exports. Although coking coal import is more expensive than its domestic equivalent due to logistics, this is an important step to help the Ukrainian economy," the top manager said.

As reported, Metinvest suspended operations at Pokrovske Coal due to the development of frontline situation, power supply shortages and the deteriorating security situation for employees. Pokrovske Coal is Ukraine's only producer of coking coal, which is essential for the operation of metallurgical plants. It supplied a significant share of coking coal for Metinvest's own use, as well as substantial volumes to customers both in Ukraine and abroad.

Following the suspension of operations, Metinvest switched to alternative sources of coking coal. Measures taken include the use of accumulated reserves, additional supplies of coking coal and coke obtained from third parties and increased deliveries from UCC.

John Schroder, CEO of United Coal Company, said that metallurgical coal production already plays a crucial role in fostering economic growth and infrastructure development domestically, in the United States.

"Given the recent developments, Metinvest’s production in Ukraine needs a stable and reliable supply of coking coal to maintain critical steelmaking operations. UCC remains committed to supporting the Group and contributing to economic stability and resilience in Ukraine by ensuring consistent coal deliveries that will enable uninterrupted steel production in the country," he said.

United Coal Company is a producer of metallurgical coal operating in the Appalachian region of the United States. The company was founded in 2004 and was acquired by Metinvest in April 2009.

Metinvest is a vertically integrated group of mining and metallurgical enterprises. The group's enterprises are located mainly in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The group has three rolling mills in Western Europe - Ferriera Valsider (Verona) and Metinvest Trametal (San Giorgio di Nogaro) in Italy and Spartan in the UK, as well as Promet Steel in Bulgaria.

The main shareholders of the holding are SCM Group (71.24%) and Smart Holding (23.76%), jointly managing it.