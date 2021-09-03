Ukraine presents in United States 30 most relevant projects in electric power sector worth $16.85 bln – Energy Ministry

Ukraine has presented in the United States 30 of the most relevant projects in the electric power industry with an expected cost of $16.85 billion, having constructively discussed them, in particular, with the leadership of the Export-Import Bank of the United States and the World Bank, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said.

"We have constructively talked with the leadership of the U.S. Export-Import Bank and the World Bank about raising funds for the implementation of projects to develop the Ukrainian energy sector and strengthen energy security. The expected cost of the 30 most urgent projects in the electric power sector is $16.85 billion. The total investment demand for projects in the electric power industry is $25 billion," he wrote on Facebook on Friday, summing up the work during the visit of the President of Ukraine to the United States.

According to him, the general atmosphere of the meetings and the agreements reached allow us to confidently declare: Ukraine really has the support of the United States in strengthening its energy security and independence.

He also said that "productive meetings" by Deputy Head of the U.S. Department of State Victoria Nuland; Senior Adviser to the U.S. Secretary of State Amos Hochstein; the leadership of the U.S. Bureau of Energy Resources, as well as the agreement on technical assistance for the implementation of decarbonization measures in Ukraine with U.S. Assistance Secretary of Energy Andrew Light and U.S. Secretary of Energy Jenniffer Granholm's support for energy reform.

He also drew attention to the signing by Energoatom of a number of agreements with Westinghouse and NuScale, calling them "significant steps forward in the nuclear energy sector."

According to him, meetings with LNG Allies (Association of LNG and Liquefied Natural Gas Producers) and DFC (U.S. International Development Finance Corporation) confirmed the interest of the U.S. companies in partnership with Ukraine, the potential of which is huge and the Energy Ministry is determined to implement it.

"It is very important that both the Ukrainian and American sides are aimed at achieving a concrete result," the minister said.