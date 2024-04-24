Facts

19:51 24.04.2024

USA announces new $1 bln military aid package for Ukraine

After the signing of the law on assistance to Ukraine by the U.S. President, the U.S. Department of Defense announced a new package " to urgently meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs."

“Today, following the passage of the national security supplemental which the President just signed into law, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced a significant new security assistance to urgently meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs,” Pentagon said on its website.

It is reported that this Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package has an estimated value of $1 billion and includes capabilities to support Ukraine's most urgent requirements, including air defense interceptors, artillery rounds, armored vehicles, and anti-tank weapons.

This package includes: RIM-7 and AIM-9M missiles for air defense; Stinger anti-aircraft missiles; small arms and additional rounds of small arms ammunition, including 50 caliber rounds to counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS); additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 155mm artillery rounds, including High Explosive and Dual Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions rounds; 105mm artillery rounds; 60mm mortar rounds; Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles; Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPs); High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs); Logistics support vehicles; tactical vehicles to tow and haul equipment; Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles; Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems; precision aerial munitions; airfield support equipment; anti-armor mines; Claymore anti-personnel munitions; demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing; and night vision devices; and spare parts, field equipment, training munitions, maintenance, and other ancillary equipment.

