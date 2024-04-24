Concorde Capital to carry out large-scale reconstruction of Kyiv bus station

The investment company Concorde Capital is implementing a project for the reconstruction of Kyiv bus station, located near the Central Railway Station (Vokzalna subway station), better known as "Yama," Concorde Capital founder Ihor Mazepa said on Wednesday.

"My colleagues and I came up with the idea, why don't we go... look more closely at the transportation market from an investment point of view... We at Concorde decided to enter this market through infrastructure projects... (to start) with the reconstruction of the well-known Kyiv bus station, which is located in the city center near the railway station," Mazepa said during a video broadcast at the conference "Reforming passenger bus transportation in Ukraine."

According to the investment company, the passenger traffic of this station is about 10,000 people per day, plus or minus 400 auto routes.

Mazepa said the essentially central bus station was "in a terrible state" until recently.

"Now our task, our mission is to carry out human reconstruction according to European standards. I can assure you: in the near future you will see the changes that will take place there," Mazepa said.

At the same time, the founder of the investment company said the reconstruction would require significant capital investments.

"We are not afraid of this and, for our part, we can guarantee that in the near future our clients and passengers will receive the highest quality service. Of course, we will ask that such services be fairly paid for," Mazepa said.

According to Ihor Sotnyk, director of the investment banking department of Concorde Capital, the reconstruction of the bus station is planned in two stages. The first phase, which separated bus and car traffic, has already occurred. The second stage involves work to improve the bus station building in accordance with the concept that is currently being formed.

"Now we are finalizing the mix of tenants who will be present there in accordance with the needs of passengers. There will be a waiting area, a food court, an increased comfort zone, a children's room, a first-aid post, and commercial premises," Sotnyk said, clarifying that after the concept is finalized, a worker will be prepared project.

In addition, the possibility of creating services for carriers – service stations and car washes – is being considered. The technical possibilities for their placement are being studied.

Sotnyk also said the exact dates for the start of work will be known after the working documentation is ready, but expressed hope that this could happen at the beginning of 2025.

Mazepa estimated the market for legal road transportation in Ukraine at almost UAH 7 billion. According to him, taking into account illegal transportation and those on which taxes are not paid, the real size of the market is "many times larger."