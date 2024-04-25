Economy

16:24 25.04.2024

Ukrainians working abroad to be assigned with pensions taking into account their insurance experience there – Social Policy Ministry

4 min read
Ukrainians working abroad to be assigned with pensions taking into account their insurance experience there – Social Policy Ministry

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading bill No. 9453 which was developed by the Social Policy Ministry of Ukraine, the ministry's press service has said on Thursday.

After Russia launched a large-scale invasion, Ukraine broke off its diplomatic relations with the aggressor country. The contacts and document flow between the government agencies, including the pension funds, were terminated and the exchange of documents confirming the length of work experience and the amount of earnings has become impossible.

As a result, Ukrainians who moved to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions were unable to fulfill the requirement of the current law in force – to confirm that they do not receive a pension from the pension authorities of the Russian Federation, and, therefore, be assigned with a pension in Ukraine.

In addition, Russia and Ukraine withdrew from an agreement between the CIS member states on guarantees of the rights of citizens of these countries regarding pension provision. In this regard, Ukrainians who worked part of their professional lives in Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, lost the opportunity to include periods of such work in their insurance experience in Ukraine. This, in turn, led to a reduction in their pension rights and, accordingly, the size of their pension, or even deprived them of the right to receive a retirement allowance.

"Bill No. 9453, adopted today, solves these and a number of other significant problems in the field of pensions," the ministry said.

Firstly, the bill facilitates the mechanism for resuming pension payments for Crimeans. The requirement to obtain information from the Pension Fund of the Russian Federation has been abolished. Now a person who has moved from Crimea only needs to submit an application noting that he or she does not receive a pension in Crimea and wants to receive it in Ukraine. To calculate your pension, you can provide your work book or pension file, if you have one on hand. No confirmation is required from the Pension Fund of the aggressor country.

Secondly, to determine the right to a pension, the insurance period obtained in other countries will be taken into account, even if a pension agreement has not been concluded with this country. That is, a person, upon returning from abroad, for example, from Italy, will be able to count the period of work in this country to determine the right to a pension in Ukraine at 60, 63 or 65 years. To do this, you will need to provide the Pension Fund with a document confirming work outside Ukraine.

"Please note that to determine the size of the pension, only contributions/single social contribution paid in Ukraine will be taken into account (the so-called proportional principle of calculating pensions). That is, the size of the assigned pension will depend on the number of insurance contributions paid in Ukraine (the larger the amount of contributions – the bigger the pension) and the length of service that a person has accumulated before January 1, 2024, and the time of retirement will take into account work both in Ukraine and abroad," the ministry said.

Thirdly, the insurance experience of work for the aggressor country after 2014 will not be taken into account when assigning a pension in Ukraine.

The law stipulates that from February 19, 2014, periods of military service in law enforcement agencies, illegal armed or paramilitary groups, judicial or law enforcement agencies of the aggressor state in temporarily occupied territories, as well as voluntary occupation of positions in illegal government bodies, will not be included in the insurance period from February 19, 2014.

Tags: #abroad #pensions

MORE ABOUT

13:23 23.02.2024
Cabinet approves indexation of pensions by almost 8% from March 1

Cabinet approves indexation of pensions by almost 8% from March 1

14:36 10.01.2024
Approximate pension indexation in 2024 will be 13% – First Deputy Minister of Social Policy

Approximate pension indexation in 2024 will be 13% – First Deputy Minister of Social Policy

14:40 03.01.2024
PM: We will pay pensions, allowances in due time, we have internal resources, support from our partners

PM: We will pay pensions, allowances in due time, we have internal resources, support from our partners

13:51 28.12.2023
If intl financial aid not provided, indexation of pensions in 2024 may not take place – Zholnovych

If intl financial aid not provided, indexation of pensions in 2024 may not take place – Zholnovych

14:51 03.10.2023
Pensions for citizens from de-occupied territories to be calculated from contributions to Ukrainian pension system – Zholnovych

Pensions for citizens from de-occupied territories to be calculated from contributions to Ukrainian pension system – Zholnovych

20:31 11.08.2023
Ukrainians in Poland to be able to receive pensions and other types of financial assistance via intl postal transfer – govt decision

Ukrainians in Poland to be able to receive pensions and other types of financial assistance via intl postal transfer – govt decision

18:27 11.08.2023
NBU permits Ukrposhta to transfer pensions abroad

NBU permits Ukrposhta to transfer pensions abroad

20:21 27.04.2023
Nova Poshta will open two branches in Czech Republic in June, postpones opening of branches in Germany

Nova Poshta will open two branches in Czech Republic in June, postpones opening of branches in Germany

19:43 18.04.2023
Pensioners gone abroad to be able to receive pensions through intl transfers via Ukrposhta – ministry

Pensioners gone abroad to be able to receive pensions through intl transfers via Ukrposhta – ministry

14:22 12.04.2023
Zelenskyy signs law on ensuring right of Ukrainians to pensions under martial law

Zelenskyy signs law on ensuring right of Ukrainians to pensions under martial law

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln in Bridge financing from EU under Ukraine Facility – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine does not plan to put gas transmission capacity for auction after end of transit agreement with Russia

Ukraine to receive EUR 560 mln from EIB for energy, housing rehabilitation projects

Zelenskyy at World Bank meeting: Ukraine needs efficient financial shield

Agrarian Ministry predicts reduction in grain production to 52.4 mln tonnes in 2024, oilseed harvest at 21.7 mln tonnes

LATEST

Almost three-quarters of employers feel shortage of staff, plan to increase wages in 2024 – EBA survey

Metinvest's Pokrovske mine extracts 1.2 mln tonnes of coking coal in Q1, plan for 2024 is 5.35 mln tonnes

Chornomorsk port resumes shipment of agricultural products for export

Concorde Capital to carry out large-scale reconstruction of Kyiv bus station

DTEK machine builders complete delivery of 30 transport trolleys for Pavlohradvuhillia

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln in Bridge financing from EU under Ukraine Facility – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine to secure additional EUR 100 mln from Council of Europe for healthcare reconstruction

Ukraine ships over 200,000 tonnes of food aid to African countries through Grain from Ukraine

Rada adopts at first reading deregulation of used car market

Rada allows ARMA to buy FX govt bonds

AD
AD
AD
AD