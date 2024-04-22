US aid to arrive in Ukraine very soon, it to be what needed on battlefield to achieve success

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien, who arrived on a visit to Kyiv, assured that new U.S. assistance will soon arrive in Ukraine.

At a briefing in Kyiv on Monday, O'Brien said the U.S. aid will arrive soon; as soon as the Senate finishes its work, the president will sign the bill.

At the same time, he did not comment on what exactly and when he would arrive in Ukraine.

O'Brien said they expect that significant assistance will be provided very soon, and this will be what Ukraine needs on the battlefield to achieve success.

He said the bill recently approved by the House of Representatives contains things to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

The assistant secretary of state said it's not only about Patriot, but also about systems that shoot down drones, slow missiles and other ways that Russia tries to attack. So there will be items that will help with that, he said.

According to him, the United States is working to provide the air defense that Ukraine needs. In addition, he recalled that a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group will take place at the end of this week, and expressed hope for "real progress" in the direction of air defense.

The U.S. Assistant Secretary of State said he was glad to be visiting Ukraine, where he had already held a number of meetings, in particular with representatives of the Verkhovna Rada and the President's Office.

As reported, on April 20, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill to allocate assistance in support of Ukraine in the amount of about $61 billion.