Economy

20:27 23.04.2024

Rada adopts at first reading deregulation of used car market

2 min read
Rada adopts at first reading deregulation of used car market

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has approved at first reading bill No. 9083, which envisages deregulation and denationalization of the used vehicle trade market, announced Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev.

"The Verkhovna Rada approved at first reading bill No. 9083, of which I am the initiator," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Hetmantsev reminded that before the war, the used car market amounted to 1.7 million cars per year, and in 2023, it was 780,000.

"This year, we expect 1.5 million, and only 2.5% of this is sold legitimately. The state receives an average of UAH 19,800 from the sale of a car legally. From the sale illegally – 0," he wrote.

At the same time, the head of the parliamentary committee said that there is an obstacle to the operation of the legal market – the requirement for additional registration of cars to intermediaries "with a bunch of unnecessary certificates."

"The cancellation of meaningless state registration of used cars by the trading organization itself, even if they buy them as goods for further resale, will be a guarantee for bringing the shadow market into the light, expanding the activities of legal car dealers, and eliminating schemes through which the budget loses taxes," Hetmantsev said, commenting on the bill.

As reported, bill No. 9063 on the abolition of state registration of used cars to trading organizations that buy them as goods for further sale was registered in the Rada on March 6, 2023.

Among its co-authors are Hetmantsev, MPs Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos parlaimentary faction), Maryana Bezuhla, Yevhenii Brahar (Servant of the People), and Dmytro Razumkov (not a member of any faction).

Official car importers and dealers said that deregulating the used car market will not lead to price increases since the official market sets prices and no one will pay more than the car is worth.

Tags: #market #car #deregulation

MORE ABOUT

20:22 02.04.2024
Govt changes fifty outdated requirements for business, cancels several regulations of Ukrainian SSR

Govt changes fifty outdated requirements for business, cancels several regulations of Ukrainian SSR

20:17 26.03.2024
Updated memo on EFF with IMF contains 13 steps to deepen infrastructure of financial markets and supervision

Updated memo on EFF with IMF contains 13 steps to deepen infrastructure of financial markets and supervision

19:43 26.03.2024
Interpipe masters over 210 new types of pipe products for EU market

Interpipe masters over 210 new types of pipe products for EU market

20:30 25.03.2024
Govt will adopt roadmap for liberalization of gas and electricity markets – IMF memo

Govt will adopt roadmap for liberalization of gas and electricity markets – IMF memo

19:53 25.03.2024
Ukraine to present plan to increase transparency of real estate market in March – IMF memo

Ukraine to present plan to increase transparency of real estate market in March – IMF memo

20:37 06.03.2024
Wind farms enter free market, bypassing Guaranteed Buyer

Wind farms enter free market, bypassing Guaranteed Buyer

20:00 16.02.2024
Ukraine intends to synchronize operation of electricity spot market in time with European markets

Ukraine intends to synchronize operation of electricity spot market in time with European markets

20:36 29.01.2024
After legal entities gain access to land market, its value begins to grow – analyst

After legal entities gain access to land market, its value begins to grow – analyst

20:18 02.01.2024
Large car dealerships in Kyiv suffer from morning enemy attack

Large car dealerships in Kyiv suffer from morning enemy attack

19:51 27.12.2023
Sales of new buses in Ukraine increase by 62% in 2023 - Etalon Corporation

Sales of new buses in Ukraine increase by 62% in 2023 - Etalon Corporation

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine does not plan to put gas transmission capacity for auction after end of transit agreement with Russia

Ukraine to receive EUR 560 mln from EIB for energy, housing rehabilitation projects

Zelenskyy at World Bank meeting: Ukraine needs efficient financial shield

Agrarian Ministry predicts reduction in grain production to 52.4 mln tonnes in 2024, oilseed harvest at 21.7 mln tonnes

Energoatom, Westinghouse start construction project of KhNPP-5,6 using AP1000 technology

LATEST

Ukraine to secure additional EUR 100 mln from Council of Europe for healthcare reconstruction

Ukraine ships over 200,000 tonnes of food aid to African countries through Grain from Ukraine

Rada allows ARMA to buy FX govt bonds

Ukraine does not plan to put gas transmission capacity for auction after end of transit agreement with Russia

Ukrnafta increases reserves by 3 mln tonnes of oil, 600 mcm of gas

Court overturns arrest of 100% of Ukrtower owned by Turkcell - Datagroup-Volia

Major shareholders of Ovostar and Fairfax build up 95.45% of agri holding, purchasing remaining shares

Banking network, after growing in Q4 2023, narrows again in Q1 2024 – NBU

EIB developing energy-efficient housing restoration program for Ukraine with EUR 230 mln budget

Ukraine to receive EUR 560 mln from EIB for energy, housing rehabilitation projects

AD
AD
AD
AD