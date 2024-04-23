Ukraine ships over 200,000 tonnes of food aid to African countries through Grain from Ukraine

Within the framework of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's initiative Grain from Ukraine, Ukraine has already shipped over 200,000 tonnes of food supplies.

According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, seven vessels have transported over 195,000 tonnes of grain and 7,600 tonnes of flour to Somalia, Ethiopia, Yemen, Nigeria, and 25,000 tonnes of grain to Kenya.

According to the announcement, during a meeting at the Ministry of Agrarian Policy with representatives of the Eastern African Grain Council, Kenyan agrarian businesses, and the Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy Vitaliy Holovnev, the guests expressed interest in developing cooperation with Ukrainian agrarian businesses, agrarian associations, and governmental bodies, and in purchasing Ukrainian grain.

"The guests expressed gratitude for the assistance provided within the framework of Grain from Ukraine, when Ukraine significantly supported Kenya's food security," the ministry said.