16:39 17.04.2024

Agrarian Ministry predicts reduction in grain production to 52.4 mln tonnes in 2024, oilseed harvest at 21.7 mln tonnes

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food forecasts gross production of grains and oilseeds in 2024 at 74 million tonnes, of which about 52.4 million tonnes of grains and 21.7 million tonnes of oilseeds.

As noted on the department’s website, at the beginning of last year, the total gross harvest of grains and oilseeds for 2023 was also forecast to be almost 13% less compared to the previous period, at 63.5 million tonnes, but weather conditions led to an increase in the harvest. Therefore, in 2023, gross production amounted to about 82 million tonnes, of which more than 60 million tonnes of grains and about 22 million tonnes of oilseeds.

“Forecasts for gross harvests are preliminary and will be adjusted throughout the year depending on circumstances, primarily weather conditions,” the Ministry of Agrarian Policy emphasized.

According to the forecast, in 2024, farmers will be able to harvest grain in the following volumes: wheat - 19.2 million tonnes (last year 22.2 million tonnes were collected), barley - 4.9 million tonnes (in 2023 - 5.7 million tonnes), and corn - 26.7 million tonnes (30.5 million tonnes).

Among oilseeds, an increase in soybean volumes is predicted. This crop is expected to produce 5.2 million tonnes, a year earlier, 4.7 million tonnes were harvested. Sunflower production is forecast at 12.4 million tonnes versus 12.9 million tonnes, respectively. It is planned to harvest 4.1 million tonnes of rapeseed, while last year the harvest was 4.7 million tonnes.

The sown area of grain and leguminous crops is projected at 10.6 million hectares, which is 395,000 hectares less than in 2023. Of these, winter wheat was sown on 4.3 million hectares, spring wheat – 200,000 hectares, winter barley – 470,000 hectares.

The area of spring barley is forecast at 940,000 hectares, corn - 3.9 million hectares.

Among oilseeds, the area under soybeans is increasing. It is predicted that it will be sown on an area of 2.2 million hectares. This is almost 400,000 hectares more than last year. Almost the same amount of sunflower will be sown as last year - 5.3 million hectares, rapeseed - 1.5 million hectares, which is 100,000 hectares less than last year.

Tags: #grain #agrarian_ministry

