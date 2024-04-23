USA preparing $1 bln arms package for Ukraine

The United States is preparing a $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine, the first to be sourced from the yet to be signed Ukraine-Israel bill, Reuters said on Tuesday, citing its own sources.

The aid package includes vehicles, Stinger air defense munitions, additional ammunition for high-mobility artillery rocket systems, 155 millimeter artillery ammunition, TOW and Javelin anti-tank munitions and other weapons that can immediately be put to use on the battlefield, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

As reported, the bill approved on April 22 by the lower house of the U.S. Congress (House of Representatives) provides for the allocation of almost $61 billion for purposes related to supporting Ukraine. Of this, $23.2 billion is intended to replenish U.S. weapons stocks.

In addition to aid to Ukraine, the package also includes $26 billion in aid to Israel, $8 billion in support of U.S. allies in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as provisions for new sanctions against Russia, China and Iran and powers for the U.S. president to use frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine.

On April 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with U.S. President Joseph Biden, during which Biden assured him that if the bill was approved by the Senate, he would immediately sign the law. The heads of state also discussed joint defense production and U.S. participation in the aviation coalition, as well as the signing of a security agreement with the United States, preparations for the inaugural peace summit and the NATO anniversary summit in Washington in July 2024.

In turn, the White House website confirms Biden's words that his administration will quickly provide significant new security assistance packages for Ukraine in combat and air defense, once the Senate passes the additional national security package and he signs it into law.