20:42 23.04.2024

Ukraine to secure additional EUR 100 mln from Council of Europe for healthcare reconstruction

 The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at a meeting on Tuesday, April 23, has made a decision that will help attract an additional EUR 100 million from the Council of Europe Development Bank for the reconstruction of Ukrainian healthcare, said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"Another decision adds EUR 15 million from the European Investment Bank as part of the financing of the banking guarantees program. This will improve the terms of access to concessional loans for Ukrainian small and medium-sized enterprises," he said, according to the government's press service.

Additionally, the European Commission has supported Ukraine Plan under the Ukraine Facility. According to the Prime Minister, the receipt of EUR 1.5 billion under the European Union's Facility is expected this week.

