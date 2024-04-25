Economy

19:08 25.04.2024

Chornomorsk port resumes shipment of agricultural products for export

Chornomorsk port resumes shipment of agricultural products for export

The shipment of agricultural products from the sea trade port Chornomorsk (Odesa region), the infrastructure of which was significantly damaged by a Russian missile attack last week, is gradually being restored, the Spike Brokers brokerage company said on Telegram channel.

Brokers said in 2023, in the structure of export shipments by water transport, the share of Chornomorsk port was 36%, while the ports of Danube some 32%, the port of Odesa some 17%, and the port of Pivdenny some 15%.

"Over the past week, freight rates for the transportation of corn by bonfires in the direction of the east coast of Italy decreased by $3, in the direction of Spain and Israel by $2. Freight rates for the transportation of grain by Panamax from the deep-water ports of Odesa to China and Vietnam decreased by $4," the experts said.

As of April 22, rates for transportation from the port of Chornomorsk to Italy (east coast) were $29 to $30 (30,000 to 35,000 tonnes), Spain (Mediterranean) some $30 to $32 (30,000 to 35,000 tonnes), Vietnam some $52 to $54 (60,000 to 65,000 tonnes), China some $54 to $56 (60,000 to 65,000 tonnes).

At the same time, market rates for transportation by freight transport from the port of Izmail to the port of Constanta (Romania) as of this date are EUR 18-22 (4,500 to 5,000 tonnes), to the ports of the Mediterranean coast of Spain some $35 to $37 (30,000 to 35,000 tonnes). Transportation rates from the port of Reni to the ports of Israel range from $33 to $35 (30,000 to 35,000 tonnes), Spike Brokers said.

According to a source in the grain market, who wished to remain anonymous, such a restriction could lead to temporary disruptions in the delivery of products to the terminals of the Kernel agricultural holding, the Risoil and Viterra groups of companies. In addition, stopping the work of grain terminals could lead to a reduction in April exports of Ukrainian grain along the Black Sea Grain Corridor to 5 million tonnes from the previously expected 8 million tonnes.

