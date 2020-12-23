Joining Clean Network to increase investment in Ukraine - US Under Secretary of State

Participation in the Clean Network program will help increase private sector investment in Ukraine, Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Keith Krach said.

"Joining the Clean Network will pave the way for more private sector investment in Ukraine, in particular the innovation sector," Krach said at an online briefing after talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Tuesday, December 22.

He said that during the discussion with Shmyhal, they discussed five key reasons why Ukraine would immediately benefit from participation in the Clean Network, in addition to the obvious benefits of national security for Ukraine.

Joining the Clean Network reinforces the argument that Ukraine should be admitted to NATO, he said.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday that Ukraine supports the Clean Network principles and will remain a reliable investment partner for technology companies from around the world.

"Ukraine supports the principles of the Clean Network. We join our neighbors in NATO, EU, OECD, and Three Seas who are likewise committed to ensuring the safety and security of their citizens' privacy, their companies' intellectual property, and their national security. This commitment sends a powerful signal to private sector companies around the world that Ukraine is a reliable and attractive partner for their investments."

The US State Department website reports that the Clean Network program is a comprehensive approach by the administration of US President Donald Trump to protect national assets, including the privacy of citizens and the most sensitive information of companies, from aggressive incursions by malicious actors like the Chinese Communist Party. The Clean Network removes the long-term threat to data privacy, security, human rights, and principled cooperation that emanates from authoritarian malevolent actors in the free world.