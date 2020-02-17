Economy

10:58 17.02.2020

Architectural inspectorate must be liquidated as it now exists – Deputy PM Shmyhal

2 min read
Architectural inspectorate must be liquidated as it now exists – Deputy PM Shmyhal

 Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Communities and Territories Development Denys Shmyhal advocates the liquidation of the State Architectural and Construction Inspectorate as it now exists.

"Now the State Architectural and Construction Inspectorate is a tick on the healthy body of the construction market, which infects it with corruption and is the main generator of this corruption. Therefore, of course, the inspectorate must be eliminated as it now exists, we are preparing a reform," Shmyhal said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the deputy prime minister, the inspectorate will be reformed in the near future.

"The difficulty lies in the fact that for ten years the legislation and bylaws on this issue are so intertwined that it is necessary to carry out quite a lot of legal preparation and work. We clearly understand what we want – a transparent system, as in Germany, Austria, Poland. Therefore, we are preparing changes quite quickly, and in the near future you will see the first steps," he said.

Shmyhal said that the government will take quick and effective measures in terms of overcoming corruption in the construction market.

As reported, in January, Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk promised to completely eliminate the State Architectural and Construction Inspectorate if any criminal schemes were identified in the authority.

Tags: #development #shmyhal
