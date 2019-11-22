Economy

17:44 22.11.2019

Krykliy to propose Cabinet dismiss Klityna as deputy minister for European integration

1 min read
 Infrastructure Minister of Ukraine Vladyslav Krykliy is planning to propose the Cabinet of Ministers at its next meeting to dismiss Deputy Infrastructure Minister for European Integration Oleksandra Klityna.

"As the infrastructure minister, I have decided to propose the Cabinet of Ministers to dismiss Deputy [Infrastructure] Minister for European Integration Oleksandra Klityna," he said in a video address posted by the ministry's press service.

The minister said that after Klityna returned from a business trip they had a conversation in which the deputy minister demonstrated behavior which did not meet requirements to a member of the ministry team.

"When I proposed her to quit the position on her own volition, Mrs Klityna implied that she is planning to start her own political career and that she wanted to use this situation," the minister said.

Earlier, Klityna was involved in a scandal regarding her appointment.

Tags: #krykliy #infrastructure_ministry
