Infrastructure Ministry to launch digital system for managing restoration of transport infrastructure in 2023

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine supported the initiative of the Infrastructure Ministry to introduce a Digital Management System for the restoration of transport infrastructure.

"The new IT system will allow tracking the entire cycle of an infrastructure project: from design, public procurement, construction, reconstruction and repair to commissioning of finished facilities.

"Using the principle 'everyone sees everything' will allow the public, international partners to clearly understand where and how the funds aimed at restoration are spent," Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

According to the ministry, the introduction of digital recovery management will contribute to the efficient, transparent and accountable allocation of funds for infrastructure recovery.

"In the future, this system can become the basis of an electronic recovery management system for all industries. In addition, the other day, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on Ukraine's reparations from Russia, which, in particular, recognizes the need to create, in cooperation with Ukraine, an international mechanism for indemnification and an international registry losses," the ministry said.

The launch of the Digital Transport Infrastructure Recovery Management System is scheduled for early 2023.

The implementation of this project is carried out in cooperation with the international non-profit organization Open Contracting and RISE Ukraine - Coalition for Reconstruction. Financing of the development is carried out within the projects of the Open Contracting Partnership and member organizations of the RISE Ukraine Coalition, in particular, with the support of the British Government.

As reported, the Ministry of Infrastructure, with the support of the USAID / UK aid TAPAS project, is developing the State Register of property damaged and destroyed as a result of hostilities, terrorist acts, sabotage caused by Russia's military aggression.