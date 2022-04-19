Economy

18:29 19.04.2022

About 30% of Ukraine's infrastructure destroyed due to Russia's invasion – minister

1 min read
Russia's invasion has damaged or destroyed up to 30% of Ukraine's infrastructure at a cost of $100 billion, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said in an interview with Reuters.

"Practically all components of our transport infrastructure have suffered in one form or another," he said.

According to Kubrakov, more than 300 bridges on national roads have been destroyed or damaged, dozens of railway bridges have been blown up, and more than 8,000 km of roads are to be repaired or restored.

At the same time, the minister said that some repair work has already begun in the liberated areas. When it comes to roads, bridges and residential buildings, he said that he believes that almost everything can be restored in two years if everyone works quickly.

Among the possible sources of financing for the restoration of the destroyed infrastructure, the minister named using frozen Russian assets to help finance it.

Tags: #infrastructure_ministry #kubrakov
