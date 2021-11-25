Economy

12:17 25.11.2021

Ministry of Infrastructure signs memo of cooperation with Airbus to create national air carrier

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine signed a memorandum of cooperation with one of the largest aircraft building companies Airbus, providing for the possibility of leasing or buying 22 aircraft.

The memorandum confirms the common goal of Ukraine and France – the development and cooperation in the field of aviation, the Ministry of Infrastructure said on Thursday.

The document defines the algorithm for further cooperation between states within the framework of the creation of a national air carrier in Ukraine, including but not limited to the acquisition of aircraft by the future air carrier.

The parties also agree to discuss the conditions on which they intend to cooperate, including on the issue of creating a modern fleet for the Ukrainian national air carrier.

According to the text of the memorandum, which is available to Interfax-Ukraine, in particular, the possibility of leasing/buying is being considered: six small narrow-body aircraft (type A220); 12 medium narrow-body aircraft (type A320 / A321); and four wide-body aircraft (type A330/350).

After the creation of the national air carrier in Ukraine, Airbus is also ready to consider the possibility of cooperation with the Ukrainian aerospace industry.

On behalf of the Ministry of Infrastructure, the document was signed by Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, and on behalf of Airbus, by the company's Vice President for Sales in Central and Northern Europe, Russia & Central Asia Kimon Sotiropoulos.

