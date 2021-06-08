Economy

10:47 08.06.2021

Ex-Minister of Infrastructure considers creation of state airline inconsistent step in terms of concession policy

Former Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Vladyslav Krykliy considers the creation of a state airline to be inconsistent on the part of the government during the launch of concession projects for other state assets.

"We talk almost every day that state-owned companies are worse managed than private ones. That business is always a better owner and asset manager than the state. We sell state assets through privatization, conduct port concessions ... but at the same time we want to create another state-owned company. It seems inconsistent to me," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Krykliy also stressed that the creation of a state airline is a very costly idea and it will be very difficult for Ukraine to implement it on its own.

"When the idea of nationalizing UIA was in the air a year ago, I said bluntly - I will put a letter of resignation before that. Since it would be a repetition of PrivatBank's case: the state has roots, but someone's tops. The creation of a new state airline today is also a difficult story," he said.

As reported, the Ukrainian state airline, the creation of which is scheduled for the coming year, will perform both domestic and international flights, including long-distance flights, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal instructed the Ministry of Infrastructure to speed up the process of creating a national aviation company.

The head of government noted that the domestic air carrier should purchase Ukrainian planes, but at the same time said that negotiations are underway on the purchase of planes with three of the world's largest aircraft manufacturers.

Tags: #krykliy #airline #government
