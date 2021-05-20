Rada appoints Kubrakov as infrastructure minister - 284 affirmative votes

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Oleksandr Kubrakov as Minister of Infrastructure.

His candidacy was supported by 284 MPs at a plenary session on Thursday.

Oleksandr Kubrakov, born in 1982, has been the head of the State Agency for Highways (Ukravtodor) since November 19, 2019. He is an entrepreneur, expert on digital and road infrastructure, member of parliament of the IX convocation from the Servant of the People party (he retired from responsibility of an MP from December 3, 2019).

He began his career as a marketing manager, was the head of the market monitoring department, and later the head of the marketing department of the fixed business of the telecom operator Kyivstar. In 2007-2009, he worked as the head of the strategic marketing department of JSB Finance and Credit. From 2011 to 2015, he was an advisor to the mayor of Kyiv, in 2015-2016 - the head of the project office of the Ministry of Justice. From 2016 to 2019, he worked as the head of the telecommunications and IT sector at BRDO, and was also the executive director of the Ukrainian Information Technologies Association.

As reported, on May 18. the parliament dismissed Vladyslav Krykliy from the post of Minister of Infrastructure. Krykliy has worked in this post since August 2019.