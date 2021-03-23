Economy

15:02 23.03.2021

Infrastructure Ministry approves $ 200 mln project for Ukrainian Danube Navigation to build fleet for work on Dnipro

Infrastructure Ministry approves $ 200 mln project for Ukrainian Danube Navigation to build fleet for work on Dnipro

The Infrastructure Ministry of Ukraine has supported the implementation of the Dnipro Transportation investment project of the Ukrainian Danube Navigation, according to the shipping company's Facebook page.

The company emphasizes that the approval of the investment project by the relevant ministry is an important and decisive step for signing appropriate credit agreements with international financial organizations.

The Dnipro Transportation investment project provides for building 16 pusher tugs with hybrid diesel engines, 31 Europe-2 class barges, as well as building and overhauls of five locations for the layover and maintenance of the fleet, etc.

The total cost of the project is more than $ 200 million.

"In the future, PrJSC Ukrainian Danube Navigation will continue to work on the implementation of the Dnipro Transportation project with international financial organizations, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine and the transport committee of the Verkhovna Rada to obtain appropriate state guarantees and work out the involvement of a wider range of international partners in the project on mutually beneficial commercial terms," the report says.

The company also emphasizes that the implementation of the project will allow the implementation of measures to revive the E-40 river route, use the transit potential of the Dnipro River, as well as reduce the load on Ukrainian roads and railways, create orders for the shipbuilding industry and reduce the volume of pollutant emissions into the air.

