Antonov may build five An-158 aircraft for National Airline fleet

The Ministry of Infrastructure is studying the possibility of purchasing the first five An-158 aircraft from the state-owned enterprise Antonov (Kyiv), which is part of Ukroboronprom, for the needs of the Ukrainian National Airlines (UNA), the Ministry of Infrastructure has reported on Facebook.

The signing of the relevant contracts is expected in the first or second quarter of next year.

"For Ukrainian National Airlines, the sole owner of which is the state, different classes of aircraft are needed. For regional and medium-haul flights, we are considering the An-158, which is ideal for flights around the country," Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov is quoted as saying.

Antonov enterprise expects that the contracts will be signed directly between the State Enterprise and JSC Ukrainian National Airlines.

"The An-158 is an excellent plane with 99 seats. We are ready to build five such planes within the next three years by order of the Ministry of Infrastructure and the National Air Carrier. The first plane will be launched within the first year," Yuriy Husev, Director General of Ukroboronprom, said.

Ukrainian National Airlines was established in November 2021 on behalf of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Its main task is to develop domestic air transportation, expand the geography of flights for Ukrainians, protect the strategic interests of the state and turn Ukraine into a major European air hub.