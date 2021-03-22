Facts

14:30 22.03.2021

Decisions on transport restrictions in 'red' zones to be independently taken by regional commissions on manmade disaster, emergency response – minister

1 min read
Decisions on transport restrictions in 'red' zones to be independently taken by regional commissions on manmade disaster, emergency response – minister

Regional State Commissions on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response of each region will now independently make decisions on quarantine restrictions on vehicles and roads in the regions of the "red" zone, Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Vladyslav Krykliy said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

In accordance with their decisions, regular and irregular transportation of passengers by road and rail will be prohibited.

Tags: #krykliy
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:22 28.01.2021
Ukraine interested in boosting container traffic with Lithuania – minister

Ukraine interested in boosting container traffic with Lithuania – minister

14:20 23.12.2020
Infrastructure minister: State Aviation Company may be created as early as 2021

Infrastructure minister: State Aviation Company may be created as early as 2021

13:05 23.12.2020
Transit of goods in Ukraine could recover to level of 2019 in 2021 – minister

Transit of goods in Ukraine could recover to level of 2019 in 2021 – minister

18:34 22.12.2020
Krykliy invites Turkey's Gulermak to participate in investment projects in Ukraine's transport sector

Krykliy invites Turkey's Gulermak to participate in investment projects in Ukraine's transport sector

17:05 18.12.2020
Krykliy signs agreement with EBRD on raising EUR 450 mln for overhaul of Kyiv-Odesa highway

Krykliy signs agreement with EBRD on raising EUR 450 mln for overhaul of Kyiv-Odesa highway

17:19 20.10.2020
Infrastructure ministry plans to create airport and railway special funds to finance PPP projects

Infrastructure ministry plans to create airport and railway special funds to finance PPP projects

11:10 19.08.2020
Ukraine should promote use of e-vehicles, create conditions for their production – Krykliy

Ukraine should promote use of e-vehicles, create conditions for their production – Krykliy

18:50 03.08.2020
Open data transport service includes section to track road safety improvement in Ukraine – Krykliy

Open data transport service includes section to track road safety improvement in Ukraine – Krykliy

10:58 21.04.2020
Infrastructure Ministry in 2020 to finance Ukrzaliznytsia with UAH 4-5 bln using funds received from Gazprom

Infrastructure Ministry in 2020 to finance Ukrzaliznytsia with UAH 4-5 bln using funds received from Gazprom

18:28 07.04.2020
Ukrainian aviation will need two years after quarantine to restore its previous traffic – Krykliy

Ukrainian aviation will need two years after quarantine to restore its previous traffic – Krykliy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv, Sumy regions included in 'red' zone of epidemic danger from March 24

Most cases of COVID-19 recorded among people over 50 – Liashko

Public transport not to be stopped in Kyiv

No automatic transport lockdown in Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy regions – Ukrzaliznytsia

Cabinet intends to transfer powers to local authorities on transport operation in 'red' zones – source

LATEST

Razumkov notes importance of Ukrainian-Belgian cooperation at intl platforms

Arestovych: Kozak, in letter to advisers to Normandy Four leaders, suggests holding direct negotiations between Ukraine, ORDLO

Kyiv, Sumy regions included in 'red' zone of epidemic danger from March 24

Most cases of COVID-19 recorded among people over 50 – Liashko

Public transport not to be stopped in Kyiv

President's Office plans to create special fund to pay compensations for possible consequences of vaccination against COVID-19

In Ukraine, 495 minor adverse reactions recorded after vaccination against COVID-19

Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine calls for safe delivery of humanitarian aid to those affected by conflict

Ukraine wants to become member of EU, NATO within five-ten years – Shmyhal

Govt recommends that authorities located in Kyiv switch to remote operation mode

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD