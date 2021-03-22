Decisions on transport restrictions in 'red' zones to be independently taken by regional commissions on manmade disaster, emergency response – minister

Regional State Commissions on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response of each region will now independently make decisions on quarantine restrictions on vehicles and roads in the regions of the "red" zone, Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Vladyslav Krykliy said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

In accordance with their decisions, regular and irregular transportation of passengers by road and rail will be prohibited.