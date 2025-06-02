Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:35 02.06.2025

Energy Ministry announces elimination of legal uncertainty in market for gas supply system operation services

3 min read
Energy Ministry announces elimination of legal uncertainty in market for gas supply system operation services

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine has amended Order No. 402 On approval of the rules for technical operation of gas supply systems, of October 21, 2024, which, in particular eliminated legal uncertainties in the field of technical maintenance of smoke and ventilation ducts.

"The Ministry of Energy has issued an order that makes appropriate amendments to Order 402. Currently, this makes it possible to avoid legal uncertainty and ensures the stable functioning of the market for the provision of gas supply system operation services," the department said on May 30.

In particular, as stated by the Ministry of Energy, this order eliminated regulatory obstacles to the functioning of the market for the provision of services (works) in the field of technical maintenance of smoke and ventilation ducts of municipal facilities and residential and public buildings.

The ministry said Order No. 402, which entered into force on February 20, 2025, was issued in implementation of the Law On the natural gas market and Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 1 Some issues of optimizing the activities of central executive authorities in the field of state energy supervision (control) in the natural gas market, of January 3, 2024.

"This order normalizes the technical operation of gas supply systems, which is extremely important for gas consumers," the department said.

At the same time, the Ministry of Energy assures that during the preparation of draft order No. 402, the comments of the interested bodies were taken into account regarding the mandatory presence of service providers' own information and communication system and its protection as a prerequisite for obtaining a conclusion of the entity's compliance with the requirements for ensuring the proper performance of maintenance work on smoke and ventilation ducts.

At the same time, due to the adoption of Law No. 4336-IX On amendments to certain Laws of Ukraine on information protection and cybersecurity of state information resources, critical information infrastructure objects, which entered into force on April 20 of the same year, there was a need to bring certain subordinate regulatory legal acts into compliance. Currently, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection is taking measures to prepare relevant government acts.

"After the relevant government acts prepared by the State Commission for Special Communications, the Ministry of Energy will bring Order 402 into line with the adopted regulatory legal acts. The digitalization of the sphere resolves the issue of fictitious inspection acts, the uncontrolled issuance of which led to accidents and casualties among the population," the department said.

In turn, MP Oleksandr Fediyenko last week suggested that the Ministry of Energy's requirement for companies providing technical maintenance of smoke and ventilation ducts to have their own information and communication system and its protection may indicate manifestations of unfair competition and attempts to eliminate competitors in favor of individual market players.

"Based on my experience, I personally see a not entirely honest ecosystem of future competition there. In order to weed out competitors, they then introduced information and communication system and its protection as mandatory," he said on Facebook on May 29.

Tags: #gas #supply #uncertainty #legal

MORE ABOUT

13:55 27.05.2025
Ukrainian regulator streamlines gas transportation into Ukraine via Trans-Balkan corridor

Ukrainian regulator streamlines gas transportation into Ukraine via Trans-Balkan corridor

20:44 30.04.2025
Shmyhal instructs to consider accelerated approaches to restoring heat supply infrastructure

Shmyhal instructs to consider accelerated approaches to restoring heat supply infrastructure

14:59 29.04.2025
Russian winter attacks destroy nearly half of Ukraine's gas production – Ukrainian PM

Russian winter attacks destroy nearly half of Ukraine's gas production – Ukrainian PM

13:12 28.04.2025
Naftogaz to allocate EUR 270 mln of EBRD loan, EUR 140 million of Norwegian grant for purchase of 1 bcm of gas

Naftogaz to allocate EUR 270 mln of EBRD loan, EUR 140 million of Norwegian grant for purchase of 1 bcm of gas

20:33 18.04.2025
Naftogaz has scenario for winter with consumption restrictions, but unlikely to allow it

Naftogaz has scenario for winter with consumption restrictions, but unlikely to allow it

19:52 14.04.2025
DTEK restores power supply to 75,500 households in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions in week

DTEK restores power supply to 75,500 households in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions in week

10:14 11.04.2025
Accumulating required volume of gas for next winter will be real challenge

Accumulating required volume of gas for next winter will be real challenge

16:07 26.03.2025
EBRD approves loan of up to EUR270 mln for Naftogaz to buy natural gas for next two heating seasons

EBRD approves loan of up to EUR270 mln for Naftogaz to buy natural gas for next two heating seasons

14:33 18.03.2025
Naftogaz buys another almost 100 mcm of LNG from ORLEN

Naftogaz buys another almost 100 mcm of LNG from ORLEN

20:37 10.03.2025
Top 10 gas station networks in 2024 increases tax payments more than twice

Top 10 gas station networks in 2024 increases tax payments more than twice

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to pay $665.5 mln on GDP warrants from June 2, but insists on their restructuring in future

Fitch affirms MHP's rating at 'CC', highly appreciates acquisition of Spanish UVESA

Ukraine and IMF reach staff-level agreement on 8th review of EFF program

Finland provides Ukraine with more than EUR 2.7 bln in military aid, about EUR 816 mln in humanitarian aid since 2022 – Shmyhal

Ukrainian regulator streamlines gas transportation into Ukraine via Trans-Balkan corridor

LATEST

Business activity expectations in May become positive again – NBU survey

Slavski and Rozhanka Park to sign investment agreements with govt on state benefits to implement resorts in Carpathians

Arricano trade center's operation in Kryvy Rih, Zaporizhia demonstrates prospects for reconstruction, development of these cities

Beef production in Ukraine falls 16% in April

Ukraine's TAS Group to merge TAScombank, Idea Bank, eyes insurance company acquisitions – owner Tigipko

Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar aims to boost non-telecom revenue to 50% within 5 years via $1 bln investment

Growth of capital investments in Ukraine in Q1 2025 slows down to 32.5%

Ukraine to pay $665.5 mln on GDP warrants from June 2, but insists on their restructuring in future

Govt approves sale price of Vinnytsiapobutkhim at UAH 301.4 mln

Sky Bank accredits 9th and 10th houses of Syretski Sady residential complex in eOselia program

AD
AD