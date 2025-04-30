Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:44 30.04.2025

Shmyhal instructs to consider accelerated approaches to restoring heat supply infrastructure

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, at a meeting of the Anti-Crisis Energy Headquarters, instructed to consider the possibility of introducing special accelerated approaches to restoring the heat supply infrastructure.

"As the Minister of Energy reported, from December 30, 2024, electricity restrictions for household consumers are not applied. In addition, restrictions for business have been minimized. The Minister approved restoration schedules. In 2025, it is planned to commission about 1 GW of generation. Some 170 MW have already been commissioned. In total, according to the Ministry of Energy, 1.5 GW of generation was restored after the attacks," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel following the meeting of the Anti-Crisis Energy Headquarters.

The Prime Minister stressed that it is also important to maintain rhythmic international support, and said that within the emergency energy assistance hub, 146 energy sector companies have received assistance from 38 countries, and about EUR 1.2 billion in donor funds have been collected at the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

"Separate attention was paid to the situation in cities that Russia is attacking particularly actively: Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro and other our communities. The situation is difficult due to Russian shelling. I gave the task to hold a meeting of the Emergency Commission on preparing for the next autumn-winter period and to consider the possibility of introducing special accelerated approaches to restoring the heat supply infrastructure," he wrote.

Among other things, the Anti-Crisis Energy Headquarters set the task for the responsible ministries and departments to develop a detailed plan for preparing for the heating season in the housing and utility services sector by May 15.

Tags: #heat #supply #govt

