Zelenskyy: NSDC instructed to work with partners to increase common European resource for security of economic activity

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), where key issues on financial stability were discussed.

In an evening address on Tuesday, the president said that there is a significant problem with the imbalance of imports and exports.

"It is necessary to create much more opportunities for production in Ukraine, to support all forms of economic activity in Ukraine. Just as we are already making foreign investments in the production of weapons, officials should work in other industries," the president said.

He added that "we have instructed to work with partners to increase our resource, our common European resource for the security of economic activity. And there are many aspects of this: from humanitarian demining, the clearance of agricultural lands to greater protection of our cities - first of all, we are talking about air defense."