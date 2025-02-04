Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:49 04.02.2025

Zelenskyy: NSDC instructed to work with partners to increase common European resource for security of economic activity

1 min read
Zelenskyy: NSDC instructed to work with partners to increase common European resource for security of economic activity
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), where key issues on financial stability were discussed.

In an evening address on Tuesday, the president said that there is a significant problem with the imbalance of imports and exports.

"It is necessary to create much more opportunities for production in Ukraine, to support all forms of economic activity in Ukraine. Just as we are already making foreign investments in the production of weapons, officials should work in other industries," the president said.

He added that "we have instructed to work with partners to increase our resource, our common European resource for the security of economic activity. And there are many aspects of this: from humanitarian demining, the clearance of agricultural lands to greater protection of our cities - first of all, we are talking about air defense."

Tags: #zelenskyy #economy #partners

MORE ABOUT

20:43 12.05.2025
Zelenskyy discusses key details of meeting in Turkey with Erdogan

Zelenskyy discusses key details of meeting in Turkey with Erdogan

20:39 12.05.2025
West should strengthen support for Ukraine if Putin doesn’t stop - Poroshenko

West should strengthen support for Ukraine if Putin doesn’t stop - Poroshenko

20:06 12.05.2025
Zelenskyy signs law on ratification of agreement on subsoil resources

Zelenskyy signs law on ratification of agreement on subsoil resources

16:52 12.05.2025
More than 110,000 Ukrainians receive state awards since start of full-scale invasion – Zelenskyy

More than 110,000 Ukrainians receive state awards since start of full-scale invasion – Zelenskyy

16:49 10.05.2025
Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

16:40 10.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

16:39 10.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

16:08 10.05.2025
Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

13:10 10.05.2025
In Kyiv, Zelenskyy and European leaders honor memory of fallen soldiers

In Kyiv, Zelenskyy and European leaders honor memory of fallen soldiers

17:47 09.05.2025
Work of Coalition of the Willing will help strengthen entire existing security architecture of Europe - Zelenskyy to leaders of JEF member states

Work of Coalition of the Willing will help strengthen entire existing security architecture of Europe - Zelenskyy to leaders of JEF member states

HOT NEWS

Ukraine receives EUR 1 bln from EU under ERA program

Ukrainian govt expects Reconstruction Fund with USA to start working within weeks

Ukraine expects U.S. contributions to Reconstruction Fund this year via cash, military aid

Ukraine's forex reserves in April increase by 10.2%, to historical maximum of $46.7 bln

Any attempt to restart Zaporizhia NPP should be regarded as act of nuclear terrorism – Ukrainian official at INRA meeting

LATEST

Quarter of job offers on Ukrainian labor market offered by processing industry – survey

Arricano continues restoration work on cultural heritage sites in Lukianivka

Loss from fraudulent card transactions in 2024 increases by 37% while their number decreases by 1% – NBU

Interpipe gathers reprs of 26 client companies on Lake Garda in Italy to strengthen relations

Vodafone Ukraine to expand VoLTE and VoWiFi coverage nationwide in 2025

NBU allows to finance foreign repr offices up to EUR1 mln/year, pay for export/import litigation

Farmers sow 76% of spring grains and legumes from plan, catch up with last year's figure in terms of area

Oschadbank forms consortium with Ukrgasbank, FUIB for UAH 2.8 bln loan to defense industry under state guarantee in Q4 2024

New ship of Dutch Navy made of pre-war Mariupol steel of Metinvest

Ukrainian fertilizer producers discuss import control, opportunities for increasing exports

AD
AD