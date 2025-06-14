18th package of EU sanctions may be adopted in June – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has received assurances from the European Union that the 18th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation will be adopted, possibly in June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We have received a signal from the European Union countries. We believe that the 18th package will be adopted. Of course, we have moments with some representatives of the European Union that cause difficulties. But I have received assurances from the EU. They see that the package will be adopted. I think this month," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with journalists on June 13.

The president added that he hopes to personally discuss the American sanctions with US President Donald Trump.

"Because in parallel tracks, the United States of America, at the level of senators and congressmen, communicates with the leadership of the European Union so that there are similar packages of sanctions. And I am going to the G7," Zelenskyy summed up.