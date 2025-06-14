Russia spends 300 billion/year on defense production – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

According to unofficial data, Russia spends 300 billion on defense production, this is one of the factors why the Russian Federation does not want to end the war, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“In this defense production, like everything in Russia, everyone earns and robs, and this is a fact, and these are billions. Unofficial data – 300 billion (the president did not specify in what currency) per year for such production. Imagine, who wants to end it? They (the Russians) do not want to,” Zelenskyy said in an interview for the American TV channel Newsmax.

According to the president, everyone in Putin's circle, who produces, plunders and earns, will do everything to prevent him from ending the war.