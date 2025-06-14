Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:26 14.06.2025

After exchanges completed, Ukraine and Russia will discuss next step - Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is in contact with the representative of the Russian group, Vladimir Medinsky, after the exchanges are completed, the parties will discuss the next step, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Currently, the exchanges are underway. You can see what kind of process it is, it is not easy. The information I have: our Defense Minister is in contact with Medinsky, a representative of the Russian group, regarding the exchanges. The agreement is that the exchanges will be completed, and the parties will discuss the next step," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with journalists on June 13.

According to the president, Ukraine expects that the exchanges may be completed on June 20 or June 21.

"I don't want to just say the exact date, because these are people, exchanges are not easy. But they will happen," he stressed.

In addition, the president announced the exchange on Saturday.

Tags: #zelenskyy

