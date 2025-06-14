Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:46 14.06.2025

Zelenskyy on Coalition of Resolute: Europe hasn't decided whether it will be with Ukraine if there is no US support

2 min read
Zelenskyy on Coalition of Resolute: Europe hasn't decided whether it will be with Ukraine if there is no US support

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that the Coalition of the Resolute is being slowed down, as Europe is wondering whether they will have enough strength if there is no US support.

"The Coalition of the Resolute is being slowed down, here I agree with you. Do you know why it is being slowed down? Not because they are tired and that they are turning away, no. This situation has shown that Europe has not yet decided for itself that it will be with Ukraine completely if there is no America. This is what is happening," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with journalists on June 13.

The president noted that Europe approached the Coalition of the Resolute with energy, and saw that the United States of America did not have this energy.

"And then they (Europe) began to think whether they would have enough strength. And when Europe thinks for a long time, they talk to each other a lot. And doubts begin to arise," the head of state emphasized.

He also noted the importance of US President Donald Trump stopping the Russian Federation, which would give a signal to all of Europe to unite.

"If Trump does not impose sanctions and does not take steps against Russia, I will tell you frankly, it will be very difficult for us. But this will also be a signal to Europe, and Europe will have to increase assistance to Ukraine. That is why it is so important to fight for America's certainty in order to stop Putin, who is not going to end the war yet," Zelenskyy summed.

Tags: #zelenskyy #coalition_of_the_resolute

MORE ABOUT

16:33 14.06.2025
Russia spends 300 billion/year on defense production – Zelenskyy

Russia spends 300 billion/year on defense production – Zelenskyy

16:31 14.06.2025
Fourth stage of prisoner of war exchange completed – Zelenskyy

Fourth stage of prisoner of war exchange completed – Zelenskyy

15:39 14.06.2025
Russians delaying negotiation process – Zelenskyy

Russians delaying negotiation process – Zelenskyy

15:16 14.06.2025
18th package of EU sanctions may be adopted in June – Zelenskyy

18th package of EU sanctions may be adopted in June – Zelenskyy

15:07 14.06.2025
Russians use small sabotage groups in Dnipropetrovsk region – Zelenskyy

Russians use small sabotage groups in Dnipropetrovsk region – Zelenskyy

15:04 14.06.2025
Enemy stopped in Sumy direction - Zelenskyy

Enemy stopped in Sumy direction - Zelenskyy

14:56 14.06.2025
Zelenskyy on escalation in Middle East: We would like to see aid to Ukraine not decrease because of this

Zelenskyy on escalation in Middle East: We would like to see aid to Ukraine not decrease because of this

14:27 14.06.2025
Zelenskyy and с teams working on possibility of leaders' meeting

Zelenskyy and с teams working on possibility of leaders' meeting

14:26 14.06.2025
After exchanges completed, Ukraine and Russia will discuss next step - Zelenskyy

After exchanges completed, Ukraine and Russia will discuss next step - Zelenskyy

14:25 14.06.2025
Israel transfers Patriot to US for restoration, Ukraine hasn't yet got this system - Zelenskyy

Israel transfers Patriot to US for restoration, Ukraine hasn't yet got this system - Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Fourth stage of prisoner of war exchange completed – Zelenskyy

Bodies of another 1,200 dead returned to Ukraine as a result of repatriation measures – coordination HQ

Russians delaying negotiation process – Zelenskyy

18th package of EU sanctions may be adopted in June – Zelenskyy

Russians use small sabotage groups in Dnipropetrovsk region – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Yuzhanina on search of her son's apartment: I don't plan to resign

Bodies of another 1,200 dead returned to Ukraine as a result of repatriation measures – coordination HQ

Ukrainian Red Cross Society participates in World Blood Donor Day

Ukraine communicates with US manufacturers as for buying some weapons – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Possibility of mass production of ballistic missile being developed

Invaders advance near three settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState

Zaporizhia attacked by 14 enemy Shaheds, two police officers injured - Fedorov

Child dies, four people injured in Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling - police

General Staff records 225 combat clashes during day

Syrsky holds working meeting on countering enemy strike UAVs

AD
AD