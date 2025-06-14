Zelenskyy on Coalition of Resolute: Europe hasn't decided whether it will be with Ukraine if there is no US support

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that the Coalition of the Resolute is being slowed down, as Europe is wondering whether they will have enough strength if there is no US support.

"The Coalition of the Resolute is being slowed down, here I agree with you. Do you know why it is being slowed down? Not because they are tired and that they are turning away, no. This situation has shown that Europe has not yet decided for itself that it will be with Ukraine completely if there is no America. This is what is happening," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with journalists on June 13.

The president noted that Europe approached the Coalition of the Resolute with energy, and saw that the United States of America did not have this energy.

"And then they (Europe) began to think whether they would have enough strength. And when Europe thinks for a long time, they talk to each other a lot. And doubts begin to arise," the head of state emphasized.

He also noted the importance of US President Donald Trump stopping the Russian Federation, which would give a signal to all of Europe to unite.

"If Trump does not impose sanctions and does not take steps against Russia, I will tell you frankly, it will be very difficult for us. But this will also be a signal to Europe, and Europe will have to increase assistance to Ukraine. That is why it is so important to fight for America's certainty in order to stop Putin, who is not going to end the war yet," Zelenskyy summed.